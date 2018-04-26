IchiTrend ind
- Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.I'm a private trader and also the manager of Anchor Trading S.R.L.S. in Italy.
I deal with software development for Metatrader, trading systems development and training for online trading since 2014 with the broker XM
- Version: 3.2
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on Ichimoku kynko Hyo but personalized with We-Trading rules.
Ichimoku Trend Arrows
As you can see, the indicator shows two types of arrows (signals):
- Big arrows to follow the big trends
- Minor arrows to re-enter on trend adding more trades
With Ichi-Trend indi, you can follow the trend of the market. You can use it on Forex and on all CFDs and with all the fimeframe you like.
Parameters
Main parameters help trader to setup Ichimoku value as:
- tenkan_sen - default value 9
- kijun_sen - default value 26
- senkou_span - default value 52
You can use the default Ichimoku value or modify it.
Filter Settings
This indicator shows two types of filter:
- TimeFrame - default is daily (1440) - this filter refers to the major timeframe to use to filter signals
- FilterPeriod - default is 119 and its the value of candles in trend to study
- SpreadBegin - default is 100 and its the value of candles where print arrows
Enable/disable alert parameters
The trade can use alert on pop-up or with push notifications. This option is very useful to receive alerts on mobile smartphones or smart watches.
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