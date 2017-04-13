Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema

5
  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 1 December 2021
  • Activations: 20

The Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema (LVTE) indicator detects market tops and bottoms. As its name suggests, LVTE is a percentage price oscillator that identifies extreme ranges in market price.

How to use:  Buy when the indicator was in the lower "blue" range for more than 2 candles, and then moves up into grey.  Sell when the indicator was in the upper "red" range, and then moves down into orange. Please see screenshots for examples!

To make it simple, the indicator can show this by painting "dots" where you need to enter/exit (Draw maxima offset dots = True)

As described in John F. Ehlers book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures," incorporating Laguerre's equation can facilitate more advanced trend detection and smoother filters, while requiring less data. Here, we use multiple variants on Laguerre's equation, for robust detection of price maxima and minima periods. We also incorporate the Modified VIX Fix (as shown here), which reflects investor sentiment for further improved detection of market bottoms.

LVTE has 3 algorithm variants (Regular, VIX, Instantaneous), which can be used individually, or shown simultaneously for confirmation of a max/min. It can be plotted equally well on light and dark backgrounds. One great option is to view the 3 LVTE variants simultaneously and follow one of 2 strategies:

  • Conservative approach: look for simultaneous confirming signals across 2-3 of the variants. As described in "How to use" above, confirming signal means at least 2 of the 3 variants have moved from blue into grey (buy) or red into orange (sell)
  • Maximize trade opportunities and profits: look for a buy/sell signal in any of the 3 variants. e.g., buy when any of the variants shows a Buy signal, and sell when any of the variants shows a Sell signal. The same variant does not have to show both the buy and sell signal - this increases the sensitivity of the strategy.


LVTE Algorithm Variants

  • Regular: Laguerre price oscillator for maxima and minima detection
  • VIX: Regular LVTE for maxima detection, but modified VIX fix for minima detection
  • Instantaneous: A variant on the "regular" Laguerre price oscillator to maximize forward detection using a lag-less calculation, while also minimizing false positives. However, this is at the expense of smoothing.

Alerts

Message, sound, and email alerts can be activated for each of the LVTE variants, when values begin to move back toward 0 from max or min periods. Optional circles can be drawn (turned on/off in Parameters) which correspond to alert onset.


Parameters

  • LVTE calculation variant type: Regular, VIX, or Instantaneous calculation types (described in LVTE Algorithm Variants above)
  • Color scheme (Default or UserDefine): Select UserDefine to customize indicator colors
  • Draw maxima offset dots (true/false): If true, draws dots corresponding to alert onset times
  • Percentile threshold extreme value (Default=90.0): Defines max/min detection threshold (inverted for min)
  • Percentile threshold warning value (Default=70.0): Defines warning threshold for extrema (inverted for min)
  • Laguerre short calculation period (Default=0.4): Laguerre calculation coefficient
  • Laguerre long calculation period (Default=0.8): Laguerre calculation coefficient
  • Calculation period for maxima percentile (Default=200): # bars used for calculation
  • Calculation period for minima percentile (Default=200): # bars used for calculation
  • Calculation period for standard deviation: # bars used for stdev calculation for VIX threshold
  • Bollinger band length: # bars used for Bollinger band calculation for VIX threshold
  • Bollinger band standard deviations: deviations used for Bollinger band calculation
  • Calculation period for percentile: # bars used for VIX percentile threshold
  • High percentile threshold (0.85=85%): VIX bottoms percentile detection threshold
  • Turn on/off all alerts: If false, prevents all alerts
  • Top Extrema: alert when rebounding from upper extrema: Alerts when LVTE rebounds from upper extrema
  • Bottom Extrema: alert when rebounding from lower extrema: Alerts when LVTE rebounds from lower extrema
  • Turn on alerts message: If true, turns on message box alerts
  • Turn on alerts sound: If true, turns on alerts sound
  • Turn on alerts email: If true, turns on alerts email
Reviews 3
Wan Suryolaksono
2007
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.01.15 03:21 
 

I will give 5 stars if I can use all 3 variants simultaneously. Now I can't do that because it only give one variant option in the input parameter. Ohh I have revised my rating and now give 5 stars because it is very easy to open 3 charts simultaneously. Thank you very much.

ravish_nyc
470
ravish_nyc 2018.10.28 15:11 
 

I trade harmonics and using all 3 variants simultaneously provides solid reversal confirmations.

Peter
1128
Peter 2017.11.20 06:40 
 

Professional indicator to help find market tops and bottoms. This was exactly the indicator I was looking for to help me find reversal opportunities.

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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ehlers Instantaneous Trend
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is  several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then  capture of a large trend with high profits .  The   Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect pri
Trend Trigger Factor Alerts
Libertas LLC
4.25 (8)
Indicators
Detect strength for uptrends and downtrends by tracking Buy Power and Sell Power. Stay on the right side of the market by being able to determine whether the market is in a bull or bear trend and how strong the trend is. Free download for a limited time! We hope you enjoy, with our very best wishes during this pandemic! Trend Trigger Factor  aims to ride out sideways movement, while positioning the trader in the correct side of the market to capture big trends when they occur. It was   origin
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WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator
Libertas LLC
5 (5)
Indicators
WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator is an upgrade to the popular and easy-to-use WaveTrend Oscillator. The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator adds a momentum component to the original WaveTrend calculation, in order to provide faster and more accurate entry points during trendy market conditions. Do you prefer the original WaveTrend Oscillator? The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator allows you to switch between momentum and original WT versions. Both provide valuable information depending on the market conditio
Modified VIX Fix MT5
Libertas LLC
4 (1)
Indicators
"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects   market bottoms for any asset " The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500... The VIX   Fix   was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not j
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Relative Momentum Index
Libertas LLC
5 (9)
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The Relative Momentum Index (RMI) was developed by Roger Altman, and introduced in his Feb 1993 article in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. As its name suggests, Relative Momentum Index adds a momentum component to the traditional RSI, designed to increase reliability by decreasing spurious oscillations between defined overbought and oversold levels. This Relative Momentum Index indicator has 2 components. A change in RMI line color provides a warning signal for an upward or
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Libertas LLC
1 (1)
Indicators
True Choppiness Direction   determines if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or if it is trending, as well as the trend direction and strength   (green=up, red=down, grey=no trend) . The underlying algorithm is designed to detect trend movements even in the presence of noisy market data, please see screenshots. Trend strength is indicated by taller or shorter red/green fill. Choppiness index is range-bound between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). This is a custom algorithm designed
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicators
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
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ATR Volatility Alerts
Libertas LLC
4.33 (3)
Indicators
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Automatic Range Identifier
Libertas LLC
4 (3)
Indicators
Whether trading stocks, futures, options, or FX, traders confront the single most important question: to trade trend or range? This tool helps you identify ranges to either trade within, or, wait for breakouts signaling trend onset. Free download for a limited time! We hope you enjoy, with our very best wishes during this pandemic! The issue with identifying ranges is some ranges and patterns are easy to miss, and subject to human error when calculated on the fly. The Automatic Range Identifi
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EMA Separation Coefficient
Libertas LLC
4.5 (2)
Indicators
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Williams Alligator BuySell Indicator
Libertas LLC
4.75 (4)
Indicators
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Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
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Choppiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
Automate your charting with the All-In-One SRES channel indicator. This is a complete package designed to address 3 questions: (1) when to enter a trade, (2) what is a good exit point, and (3) what is the probabilistic likelihood of success of the trade. Longevity and Flexibility : The All-In-One SRES calculates and charts S upport, R esistance, E xpected range, and a S queeze channel, and is enormously flexible for many trading strategies. Each option is customizable to fit your strategy, and c
RSI Mirrors and Reflections
Libertas LLC
5 (9)
Indicators
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." - Investopedia.com RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based o
Fano Factor
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Fano Factor is a measure of the dispersion of the probability distribution of Fano noise, named after Ugo Fano, an Italian-American Physicist. Fans has applications in Particle Detection and Neuroscience for describing variability in complex multivariate data. In trading, we have discovered Fano can be used as a 'signal to noise' ratio, and can indicate the strength of price movements (i.e., price movement is greater than predicted by purely statistical measures). Like standard deviation, Fano F
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
StdATR Squeeze Channel
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The StdATR Squeeze Channel combines standard
Two Period RSI Alerts
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Indicators
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
True Choppiness Direction
Libertas LLC
5 (2)
Indicators
True Choppiness Direction determines if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or if it is trending, as well as the trend direction and strength (green=up, red=down, grey=no trend) . The underlying algorithm is designed to detect trend movements even in the presence of noisy market data, please see screenshots. Trend strength is indicated by taller or shorter red/green fill. Choppiness index is range-bound between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). This is a custom algorithm designed by u
Modified VIX Fix
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects market bottoms for any asset " The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500... The VIX Fix was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not just the
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Volume Accumulation Trend
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Looking for strong trend entrance and exit points of trends? This incorporates volume into price calculations for a fast entry/exit, showing how supply and demand factors are influencing price, and  giving you more insights than the average trader uses. The   Volume Accumulation Trend   indicator is a cumulative indicator that uses both   volume  and   price  to investigate whether an asset is growing or falling. It identifies differences between the price and the volume flow, which lets us kno
Choppiness Index MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
Two Period RSI Alerts MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
RSI Mirrors and Reflections MT5
Libertas LLC
4 (1)
Indicators
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modi
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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Wan Suryolaksono
2007
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.01.15 03:21 
 

I will give 5 stars if I can use all 3 variants simultaneously. Now I can't do that because it only give one variant option in the input parameter. Ohh I have revised my rating and now give 5 stars because it is very easy to open 3 charts simultaneously. Thank you very much.

ravish_nyc
470
ravish_nyc 2018.10.28 15:11 
 

I trade harmonics and using all 3 variants simultaneously provides solid reversal confirmations.

Peter
1128
Peter 2017.11.20 06:40 
 

Professional indicator to help find market tops and bottoms. This was exactly the indicator I was looking for to help me find reversal opportunities.

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