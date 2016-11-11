ATR Volatility Alerts

ATR Volatility plots the ATR-based volatility, and triggers alerts when it crosses user-defined upper and lower thresholds (purple and tan lines, please see screenshots). Circles are painted when ATR volatility crosses either above the upper threshold, or below the lower threshold.

This is a small tool custom-built by our group, by specific request of one of our customers. We hope you enjoy!

Do you have an indicator you would like to see designed? Feel free to send us a message!

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Alerts

Email, message, and sound alerts can be turned on/off for the following events. Please note that email recipient and SMTP information should be specified in MetaTrader 4/options before using email alerts.

ATR volatility is crossing above user-selectable upper threshold (purple circles; should adjust according to your currency pair)

ATR volatility is crossing below user-selectable lower threshold is above user-selectable sell threshold (tan circles; should adjust according to your currency pair)





Parameters