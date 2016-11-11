ATR Volatility Alerts
- Indicators
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Libertas LLCLibertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 December 2021
ATR Volatility plots the ATR-based volatility, and triggers alerts when it crosses user-defined upper and lower thresholds (purple and tan lines, please see screenshots). Circles are painted when ATR volatility crosses either above the upper threshold, or below the lower threshold.
This is a small tool custom-built by our group, by specific request of one of our customers. We hope you enjoy!
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Alerts
Email, message, and sound alerts can be turned on/off for the following events. Please note that email recipient and SMTP information should be specified in MetaTrader 4/options before using email alerts.
- ATR volatility is crossing above user-selectable upper threshold (purple circles; should adjust according to your currency pair)
- ATR volatility is crossing below user-selectable lower threshold is above user-selectable sell threshold (tan circles; should adjust according to your currency pair)
Parameters
- ATR Period (Default=20): # bars for calculation
- Upper ATR alerts threshold: Upper ATR threshold for visualization/alerts (purple line)
- Lower ATR alerts threshold: Lower ATR threshold for visualization/alerts (tan line)
- Allow alerts?: If false, prevents all alerts
- Alert when volatility above upper threshold: If true, alerts when ATR volatility crosses above upper threshold
- Alert when volatility below lower threshold: If true, alerts when ATR volatility crosses below lower threshold
- Turn on alerts message: Message box alert
- Turn on alerts sound: Sound alert
- Turn on alerts email: Email alert
The profit motive lies in knowing where to avoid entry of a trade. I know with this indicator low volatile, narrow pip ranges which is good to avoid. This indicator is appreciative and a success.