WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator
- Indicators
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Libertas LLCLibertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 20
WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator is an upgrade to the popular and easy-to-use WaveTrend Oscillator. The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator adds a momentum component to the original WaveTrend calculation, in order to provide faster and more accurate entry points during trendy market conditions.
Do you prefer the original WaveTrend Oscillator? The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator allows you to switch between momentum and original WT versions. Both provide valuable information depending on the market condition.
When the WT is above the overbought level and crosses below the control line, this is a good sell signal. When the WT is below the oversold level and crosses above the control line, this is a good buy signal. Colored circles highlight buy and sell signals. Divergences between WT and price movement can indicate an upcoming reversal.
Alerts
We have added sound, message, and email alerts for WaveTrend crossovers during overbought (sell signal) and oversold (buy signal) conditions. Overbought and oversold levels are user-selectable. Email recipient and smtp information must be specified in MT4/options before using email alerts.
Parameters
- WaveTrend Type (Momentum or Original): Select momentum or original WaveTrend indicator types
- Calculation period (Default=10): # bars used to calculate WaveTrend
- Averaging period (Default=21): # bars used to average WaveTrend
- Momentum Length (Default=4): # bars used to calculate WaveTrend momentum
- Overbought Level (circles & alerts): User-defined overbought level for plotting colored circles and triggering alerts
- Oversold Level (circles & alerts): User-defined oversold level for plotting colored circles and triggering alerts
- Turn on/off all alerts: If true allows all alerts, if false prevents all alerts
- Alert when signal crosses ctrl above overbought level: If true, alerts when WT crosses below control and is above the overbought level (put signal)
- Alert when signal crosses ctrl below oversold level: If true, alerts when WT crosses above control and is below the oversold level (call signal)
- Turn on alerts message: If true, turns on message box alerts
- Turn on alerts sound: If true, turns on alerts sound
- Turn on alerts email: If true, turns on alerts emails
Good Indicator. When changing the size of the lines, they do not stay.