Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone.

This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy!





Alerts

Email, message, and sound alerts can be turned on/off for the following events. Please note that email recipient and SMTP information should be specified in MetaTrader 4/options before using email alerts.

Short period RSI crossing long period RSI

RSI is below user-selectable buy threshold (Default=30)

RSI is above user-selectable sell threshold (Default=70)





Parameters