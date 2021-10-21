Whether trading stocks, futures, options, or FX, traders confront the single most important question: to trade trend or range? This tool helps you identify ranges to either trade within, or, wait for breakouts signaling trend onset.





The issue with identifying ranges is some ranges and patterns are easy to miss, and subject to human error when calculated on the fly. The Automatic Range Identifier calculates both current and historically-formed ranges, and plots these in a clear way on your chart. It's a simple concept: the algorithm looks for recent maxima and minima points, and detects range-bound price action that stays within these points. This is also quite helpful as a starting point to plot relevant lines of support and resistance.

How to Use



We recommend checking the identified ranges across different timeframes, to give you the most perspective on price actions in your main timeframe of choice... higher timeframes will generally show the stronger lines of support and resistance that may impact your timeframe, and, lower timeframes may give early warning indications of changes in price movement. e.g., if you're trading on a 15M interval, make sure you also check 5M and 1H!





Parameters