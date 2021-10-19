Williams Alligator BuySell Indicator

"Capture the sleeping and waking alligator." Detect trend entrance/exit conditions - this indicator can also be tuned according to your trading style. You can adjust a confidence parameter to reduce false positives (but capture less of the trend).

This is based on a modification of the Alligator indicator by Bill Williams, an early pioneer of market psychology.

2 main strategies: either the "conservative" approach to more frequently make profitable trades (at a lower profit), or the "high returns" approach to capture larger segments of a price movement but at higher risk for losing trades.