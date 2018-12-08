Rsi Regression Channel

5

                       In statistics, Regression Channel is a approach for modelling the relationship between a scalar response (or dependent variable) and one or more explanatory variables (or independent variables).We Applied relative strength index(rsi) values to develop regression models of various degrees in order to understand relationship between Rsi and price movement.

                       Our goal is range prediction and error reduction of Price divergence, thus we use Rsi Regression Channel to fit a predictive model for observed Rsi data set to identify key reversals in price. After setting such model,the fitted line can be used to make a key reversal range through standard deviation.


RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL EA 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33728#!tab=comments&comment=11565541

RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL EA 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33728#!tab=comments&comment=11630231

1)BUY RSI REGRESSION CHANNEL INDICATOR AND REPLACE IT IN "INDICATORS" FOLDER FROM "MARKET" FOLDER.

2)PLACE EA IN "EXPERTS" FOLDER.

BACKTEST:

DEMO INDICATOR CAN BE USED IN BACKTEST.

Why use Rsi Regression Channel?

  • Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders.
  • Low risk entries.
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Its a trading strategy itself.
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.
  • Works in both trending and non trending markets.
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.


Various Degrees of regression included:

Degree 0 – non-zero constant

Degree 1 – linear

Degree 2 – quadratic

Degree 3 – cubic

Degree 4 – quartic (or, if all terms have even degree, biquadratic)

Degree 5 – quintic

Degree 6 – sextic (or, less commonly, hexic)

Degree 7 – septic (or, less commonly, heptic)

Degree 8 – octic

                                

Custom Parameter Available:

*Can change "Degree".

*can change "standard deviation".

*can change "bars" of rsi data of equivalant price bars to valuate regression.

*can change "rsi period", "rsi price type", "timeframe".

*can change color and thickness of upper band,lower band and rsi itself.

*Custom ALERTS






Reviews 4
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.11.29 03:55 
 

RSI is non lagging and responsive coupled with polynomial regression channel to identify position and OBOS - great concept implemented

trader1961
151
trader1961 2019.04.27 22:49 
 

Great tool in the right hands

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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Moving Average Bands
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
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MOVING AVERAGE BANDS / MA BANDS: This is an very simple Indicator but very powerful in identifying trend reversal.The calculation of moving Average bands consist of defining the range of bars and the multiplier we use. -To find range of n bars we used the values of moving average high and low values of n bars. -Then we used individual multiplier for individual bands. -The multiplier we defining can be based on your style say for example some needs moving average fibonacci bands or dynamic fibona
Rsi Ma Bands
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
Indicators
"It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts."    - Mother Teresa This Indicator is build on value of Relative Strength Index and Moving average of relative strength Index. We have calculated bands with respect to Moving average of Relative strength Index. Trading strategy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725691 Why use Rsi Ma Bands? Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders. Low risk entries. Doesn't repaints. No additional Indicato
Arbitrage Thief Index
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4.35 (23)
Indicators
The Silent Edge of Smart Money "It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." – Mother Teresa They say the real money in trading is made in the shadows—where inefficiencies hide and only the most perceptive capitalize. That’s exactly where the Arbitrage Thief Index (ATI) thrives. For years, this tool has been my personal advantage , silently identifying low-risk, high-reward trades before the crowd even notices. It’s the kind of edge top fund managers
NeuroWave Scalper PRO
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Indicators
Motivated from: A market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions. - Seth Klarman NeuroWave Scalper PRO  is a advanced powerful cycle algorithm which depicts the cycles of market in a effective manner.This Indicator works in trending as well as ranging market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades.   NeuroWave Scalper PRO  is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't
Citra Bot
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4 (1)
Indicators
Inspired from, Time is the most important factor in determining market movements and by studying past price records you will be able to prove to yourself history does repeat and by knowing the past you can tell the future. There is a definite relation between price and time. - William Delbert Gann CITRA BOT is a Price Action/Price Pattern detection Indicator which uses historical data to validate a current pattern or profile to predict the probability of hitting future resistance or support le
Rsi Decoder
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing RSI DECODER "Time is the most important factor in determining market movements and by studying past price records you will be able to prove to yourself history does repeat and by knowing the past you can tell the future. There is a definite relation between price and time." - William Delbert Gann Caution: RSI DECODER is not a Holy Grail System. It is a tool designed to give you insight into the current market structure. Trading decisions should be made in combination with an economi
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicators
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Heiken Ashi Scanner
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Heikin-Ashi charts , developed by  Munehisa Homma  in the 1700s.  Munehisa Honma was a rice merchant from Sakata, Japan who traded in the Dojima Rice market in Osaka during the Tokugawa Shogunate. He is considered to be the father of the candlestick chart.   Th e man who invented the use of candlestick charts for finding and profiting from chart patterns.He was a billionaire trader on those days if we compared his net-worth with todays dollar . Heikin Ashi Scanner is an Multi-Currency and Multi
Trade Extractor
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
5 (2)
Indicators
The AI That Puts You Ahead of the Market You're Losing Trades – And It’s Not Your Fault. The market is ruthless. You analyze charts, test strategies, follow indicators—yet profits slip through your fingers. Why? Because traditional trading forces you to guess. What if you didn’t have to? Most strategies are based on hope, not proof. You wouldn’t gamble your money in a casino, so why trade without statistical certainty? TRADE EXTRACTOR Changes Everything. This is not just an indicator. It’s
Eurusd Decoder EA MT4
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (1)
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EURUSD DECODER EA   is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss.   Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Pl
Quant Stress Scanner
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
Indicators
The Knowledge of which Geometry aims is the knowledge of the Eternal - Plato Quant Stress Scanner is a Scientifically developed Stress detection algorithm along the geometrical lines on the price data which are quantified into Stress repulsion, fractures and clusters in a easily understandable signal form. Each signal are displayed in well-arranged with currency pairs in row-wise and timeframes in column-wise manner. Explanation of signal and plotting stress levels with trendlines are shown in
Rsi Decoder MT5
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
Indicators
Inspired from, Time is the most important factor in determining market movements and by studying past price records you will be able to prove to yourself history does repeat and by knowing the past you can tell the future. There is a definite relation between price and time. -William Delbert Gann   Caution:   It's not HolyGrail System, It's a tool to give you insight of current market structure. The decision to trade is made only with combination of economical understanding of underlying instru
Owl Craft Pro
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
Experts
Owl Craft Pro is a powerful scalping strategy that employs a smart entry and exit algorithm as well as sophisticated filtering algorithms to discover just the safest entry points during market calms. This approach is designed to provide long-term, consistent growth. It is a professional tool that incorporates all of the latest trading advancements. There's nothing fancy about this, no Holy Grail testing, no "risk-free martingale," just a rigid rule-based method to trading that allows you to maxi
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elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.04.18 04:18 
 

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jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.11.29 03:55 
 

RSI is non lagging and responsive coupled with polynomial regression channel to identify position and OBOS - great concept implemented

trader1961
151
trader1961 2019.04.27 22:49 
 

Great tool in the right hands

amayr
35
amayr 2018.12.10 10:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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