All In One SRES Channel

5
  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 1 December 2021
  • Activations: 20

Automate your charting with the All-In-One SRES channel indicator. This is a complete package designed to address 3 questions: (1) when to enter a trade, (2) what is a good exit point, and (3) what is the probabilistic likelihood of success of the trade.

Longevity and Flexibility: The All-In-One SRES calculates and charts Support, Resistance, Expected range, and a Squeeze channel, and is enormously flexible for many trading strategies. Each option is customizable to fit your strategy, and can be turned on/off at any time. Easily switch between preset color schemes.


Features

Support and resistance lines:

  • Multiple linear regression analyses calculate short-term and long-term channels in real time, which is particularly useful for range-bound trading, as well as major and minor points of support and resistance. Especially helpful for capturing trends in different periods that are easy to miss, and for saving you time scanning/drawing lines and allowing you to focus on the price action.

Squeeze channel (with email alerts):

  • Uses stdev and modified ATR-based ranges. StDev bands inside ATR bands marks a 'squeeze,' and indicates a likely major upcoming price movement. The space between StDev and ATR bands indicates headroom for directional movement.

High, low, and open:

  • The high, low, and open is automatically plotted as lines of support/resistance, and the period can be specified (i.e., hourly, daily, weekly, etc.)

Expected range:

  • Based on historical price movement, plots the probabilistically expected upward and downward price movement. This is adjusted over time, and is useful for entering a trade with probability on your side. Ex., if the average asset daily range (high-low) is 120 pips, and so far today the price has moved up +110 pips from open, the probability of further large movements upward (more than ~10 pips) is decreased. This is automatically indicated on the chart.


Sample Trading Strategy

  • Wait for squeeze that lasts more than 4 candles using squeeze channel. When squeeze is released, trade in the direction of price movement
  • Using expected range check how much upward or downward price movement is likely for the day, based on historical averages. There should be > 10 pips of expected range remaining in the direction of trade to be entered
  • Use multiple linear regression short-term and long-term support and resistance lines as potential exit points after entering the trade, and to see the larger trend (do not trade against the trend)
  • Use high, low, and open lines as strong support/resistance (particularly high and low)


Parameters

  • Color Scheme: Select from one of three pre-set color schemes
  • StDATR: Plot StD/ATR channel squeeze: True=plot squeeze channel
  • StDATR: Channel Period (Default=34): # bars used to calculate channel
  • StDATR: Channel Shift (Default=0): Shifts channel N bars forward (+ value) or backward (- value) in time
  • StDATR: Channel Deviations (Default=2.5): # stdev from the mean for calculating StD channel
  • StDATR: Squeeze release alerts: True=alerts when squeeze is released
  • StDATR: Turn on alerts message: Alert triggers a message box
  • StDATR: Turn on alerts sound: Alert triggers a sound
  • StDATR: Turn on alerts email: Alert sends an email (SMTP must be set up in MT4 options)
  • LinReg: Plot short term support/resistance: True=plots short-term regression channel
  • LinReg: Plot long term support/resistance: True=plots long-term regression channel
  • LinReg: Short length (Default=50): # bars to calculate short-term channel
  • LinReg: Long length (Default=200): # bars to calculate long-term channel
  • LinReg: Use CLOSE (instead of high/low) (Default=true): Use C instead of H/L price in calculating channels
  • HiLo: Plot daily H/L/O: True=plots a horizontal line that indicates the current high/low/open values of a specified period (default is daily)
  • HiLo: Plot expected high/low/headroom remaining: True=plots lines and fill between the current high/low values of a specified period, and the probabilistically expected high/low values
  • HiLo: Period (in min) for high/low/open lines (Default=1440): Specifies period used for all HiLo calculations, in min. 0=current timeframe, 1m; 5m; 15m; 30min; 60=1hr; 240=4hrs; 1440=1 day; 10080=1 wk; 43200=1 mnth
Reviews 3
nicolaeadrian
153
nicolaeadrian 2021.12.06 20:53 
 

A very useful indicator

Roberto Cesar Ruarte Pedraza
698
Roberto Cesar Ruarte Pedraza 2018.07.17 17:31 
 

Very good indicator!

Eric Lebouthillier
153
Eric Lebouthillier 2017.01.17 00:59 
 

i usually don't waist my time for reviews but i need to say that this indicator is very good. It looks like a combination of Bolinger band + envelope. I use it everyday ,very powerful when you know how to use it. Good job !

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Santi Dankamjad
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Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
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Looking for strong trend entrance and exit points of trends? This incorporates volume into price calculations for a fast entry/exit, showing how supply and demand factors are influencing price, and  giving you more insights than the average trader uses. The   Volume Accumulation Trend   indicator is a cumulative indicator that uses both   volume  and   price  to investigate whether an asset is growing or falling. It identifies differences between the price and the volume flow, which lets us kno
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"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Libertas LLC
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
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"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modi
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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nicolaeadrian
153
nicolaeadrian 2021.12.06 20:53 
 

A very useful indicator

Roberto Cesar Ruarte Pedraza
698
Roberto Cesar Ruarte Pedraza 2018.07.17 17:31 
 

Very good indicator!

Eric Lebouthillier
153
Eric Lebouthillier 2017.01.17 00:59 
 

i usually don't waist my time for reviews but i need to say that this indicator is very good. It looks like a combination of Bolinger band + envelope. I use it everyday ,very powerful when you know how to use it. Good job !

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