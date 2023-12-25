Non Repaint Arrow indicator and EA

My indicator is 1000%, it never repaints, it works in every time period, there is only 1 variable, it sends notifications to your phone even if you are on vacation instead of at work, in a meeting, and there is also a robot version of this indicator With a single indicator you can get rid of indicator garbage 

It is especially suitable for scalping in the m1 and m5 time frames on the gold chart, and you can see long trends in the h1 time frame.


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