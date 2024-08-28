FST Mighty High and Low

Introducing our revolutionary intra-day trading indicator, meticulously crafted to optimize your trading insights within the 24-hour market cycle. Immerse yourself in historical data with precision using two distinctive modes - "All History" and "Last X Hours."


Key Features:

  1. All History Mode

    Uncover a comprehensive view of the day's dynamics. Instantly analyze the preceding day's high and low, 50% mid-point, and the open versus close price for the current day. Decode critical patterns to inform your trading decisions.

  2. Last X Hours Mode

    Tailor your analysis with flexibility. Choose from 24, 12, 6, or 4 hours to focus on the most recent market trends. Dynamically move along each new bar, revealing high and low values of the selected time range, along with the opening and closing prices.

    Experience a unique perspective as the indicator utilizes the middle-point as the 0 value. Witness a positive value when the live data is above the midpoint, and a negative value when below. Easily identify trend direction and horizontal movements for timely decision-making.

  3. Calculation Mode

    Customizable mode for the of the value.

  4. Notification System for Timely Alerts

    Stay ahead of market shifts with our robust notification system. Receive alerts through pop-ups, emails, or mobile notifications, ensuring you never miss crucial trading opportunities.

  5. Sound Alerts for Immediate Action

    Enhance your responsiveness with customizable sound alerts. Set unique tones for different scenarios, including an alarm to wake you up for significant market movements.


This advanced indicator empowers intra-day traders with unparalleled precision, allowing for strategic analysis within the entire 24-hour trading cycle.

Effortlessly discern trend directions and horizontal movements, refining your trading strategy.

Elevate your intra-day trading experience with our innovative indicator, unlocking a new level of insight and adaptability.


MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111590

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."
- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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