Modified VIX Fix

  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 1 December 2021
  • Activations: 20

"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects market bottoms for any asset"

The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500...

The VIX Fix was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not just the S&P). The VIX Fix reflects investor sentiment of future movement, where high readings are associated with market bottoms. The effect of investor sentiment is magnified at market bottoms, so the VIX and the VIX Fix are best for identifying bottoms only. Here we present a modified VIX Fix, which incorporates standard deviation and stochastic modifications proposed in the Williams 2007 article to highlight bottoms and help pinpoint trade entries.


Alerts

We have added message and email alerts for an identification of a price bottom period in the "Regular" VIX Fix (i.e., teal colored histogram bars) and for stochastic signal line crossing user-selectable upper and lower threshold values in the "Stochastic type" VIX Fix (please see screenshots). Email recipient and smtp information must be specified in MT4/options before using email alerts.


Parameters

  • VIX Type (Regular or Stochastic): Selects one of two indicator types, either the regular VIX Fix (with market bottoms highlighted by using BB), or a stochastic VIX Fix
  • Color Scheme (Default or User Define): Select Default color scheme, or "User Define" to manually customize indicator colors
  • Invert values (may help visualization): Normally, higher VIX Fix values = market bottom. Inverting values makes low VIX Fix values = market bottom, some prefer this for visualization. This inverts both Regular and Stochastic VIX types.
  • Calculation period for standard deviation (Default=22): # bars used to calculate StDev used for VIX Fix calculation
  • Bollinger band length (Default=20): # bars to calculate BB (used for regular VIX type, teal highlighted bars)
  • Bollinger band standard deviations (Default=2.0): # StDev used to calculate BB (used for regular VIX type, teal highlighted bars)
  • Calculation period for percentile (Default=50): # bars used to calculate percentile change (used for regular VIX type, teal highlighted bars)
  • High percentile threshold (0.85=05%): user-defined threshold for high percentile range (used for regular VIX type, teal highlighted bars)
  • Stochastic K period (if VixStochastic Type): # bars to calculate VIX stochastic K line
  • Stochastic D period (if VixStochastic Type): # averaging bars to calculate VIX stochastic D line from K
  • Turns on/off all alerts: Turns on (if true) or off (if false) all alerts. If Regular VIX type selected, this is all that is required, it will turn on alerts for market bottoms (teal histogram bars). If VixStochastic Type selected, the alert type must also be selected (see "For VixStochastic: ..." below)
  • For VixStochastic: Alert when above upper threshold: If true, will alert when VIX Fix stochastic is above user-selectable upper threshold
  • For VixStochastic: Upper alert threshold (Default=80.0): User-selectable upper alert threshold. This is an absolute value, will automatically adjust to neg. if invert values param is true.
  • For VixStochastic: Alert when below lower threshold: If true, will alert when VIX Fix stochastic is below user-selectable lower threshold
  • For VixStochastic: Lower alert threshold (Default=20.0): User-selectable lower alert threshold. This is an absolute value, will automatically adjust to neg. if invert values param is true.
  • Turn on alerts message: If true, turns on message box alerts
  • Turn on alerts sound: If true, turns on alerts sound
  • Turn on alerts email: If true, turns on alerts emails


Pinpointing Trade Entry and Exit

The Modified VIX Fix identifies market low periods, and the VIX stochastics modification helps identify (call) entry points. However, VIX does not identify exit points because the indicator is best at identifying market bottoms, not tops.

The Modified VIX Fix pairs well with a fading trend indicator such as our Fano Factor to identify trade exit points, and/or the Relative Momentum Index to pinpoint/confirm entries and exits.

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5 (3)
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Libertas LLC
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Libertas LLC
Indicators
"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Libertas LLC
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
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Libertas LLC
4 (1)
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"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modi
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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