EMA Separation Coefficient

4.5
  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 1 December 2021

EMA Separation Coefficient reflects the separation between short-term and long-term exponential moving average trend resistance, as well as the direction of the current movement. Pay attention to potential crossover points when the coefficient approaches zero, this may indicate an upcoming breakout or reversal. Wait for confirmation of the trend before entering the trade, and exit when the coefficient forms a max (for calls) or a min (for puts).

This is a small tool to help visualize the difference between long and short period averages. We hope you enjoy!

EMA Separation Coefficient can also be paired with our free EMA Separation indicator


Parameters

  • Short period (Default=10): # bars used to calculate short period EMA
  • Long period (Default=50): # bars used to calculate long period EMA
Reviews 6
Rich8989
968
Rich8989 2023.01.11 08:03 
 

Good Indicator

Pit L.
205
Pit L. 2018.10.16 14:48 
 

Der Indikator ist keine Sensation,aber er ist sauber programmiert und funktioniert gut.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Looking for strong trend entrance and exit points of trends? This incorporates volume into price calculations for a fast entry/exit, showing how supply and demand factors are influencing price, and  giving you more insights than the average trader uses. The   Volume Accumulation Trend   indicator is a cumulative indicator that uses both   volume  and   price  to investigate whether an asset is growing or falling. It identifies differences between the price and the volume flow, which lets us kno
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"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
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4 (1)
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"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
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"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modi
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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Rich8989
968
Rich8989 2023.01.11 08:03 
 

Good Indicator

romulo
15
romulo 2021.11.22 17:12 
 

a lot like macd.works on lower timeframes

Sunny Ho
427
Sunny Ho 2019.08.31 13:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pit L.
205
Pit L. 2018.10.16 14:48 
 

Der Indikator ist keine Sensation,aber er ist sauber programmiert und funktioniert gut.

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.14 17:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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