Chart EA Builder — Visual EA Builder Directly on the Chart

Overview: The Bridge to Automation

Every trader wants to automate their winning strategies, but the journey is often blocked by frustrating obstacles: the steep learning curve of MQL5 programming, the endless and costly cycle of the freelancer trap, the risks of unverified AI-generated code, or the rigidity of clunky web-based builders.

We built Chart EA Builder to eliminate these barriers. Turn your strategies into automated EAs in a simple, interactive, visual way — directly on the MetaTrader chart, not in an external website.

Chart EA Builder is evolving fast — many more capabilities are on the roadmap, and your feedback helps shape what comes next. We ship updates regularly as new features arrive.

Core Features of Chart EA Builder

Chart EA Builder turns creating Expert Advisors into an interactive, visual experience on your chart, structured around intuitive tabs:

Indicators Tab: Visually select default or custom indicators directly on the chart. Configure timeframes, periods, and shifts easily without dealing with complicated programming buffers or inputs.

Strategy Tab: Construct your entry and exit logic visually using dynamic expression popups. Your trading conditions will read almost exactly like plain English (e.g., [Open] [Buy] when [RSI(1)] > [30] ), ensuring intuitive and mathematically sound logic.

Trade Management Tabs: Manage your risk and trades through visual tabs for Trade Entry and Exit. Configure lot sizing, take profit, advanced stop loss, trailing stops, breakeven, and trading hours clearly, removing the confusion of the endless MT5 properties window.

Save & Load: Save limitless strategies internally as lightweight presets. You can instantly load any previously saved strategy with a single click directly from the chart window.





See Also >> Chart EA Builder Pro



Your feedback is welcome: Suggestions and ideas help us prioritize what comes next. Thank you for being part of the journey!

A review is appreciated: If this tool helps you, a review or feedback is welcome — thank you for supporting ongoing free updates.

=================== Arabic Description - الوصف باللغة العربية ===================

Chart EA Builder — أداة البناء المرئية للإكسبيرتات مباشرة على الشارت

نظرة عامة: جسر العبور نحو التداول الآلي

يطمح كل متداول لأتمتة استراتيجياته الناجحة، لكن غالباً ما يصطدم بعقبات محبطة: صعوبة وتعقيد تعلم لغة MQL5، دوامة الدفع المستمر وفخ المبرمجين (Freelancers) لإجراء تعديلات بسيطة، مخاطر الاعتماد على أكواد الذكاء الاصطناعي، أو تعقيد وقيود مواقع بناء الإكسبيرتات الخارجية.

قمنا بتطوير Chart EA Builder لإزالة هذه الحواجز. حوّل استراتيجياتك إلى إكسبيرتات آلية بطريقة تفاعلية وبصرية بسيطة — مباشرة على شارت MetaTrader، وليس عبر موقع ويب خارجي.

Chart EA Builder في مراحل مبكرة من رحلته، والكثير من الخصائص قادمة في التحديثات المستمرة. ملاحظاتكم واقتراحاتكم مرحّب بها وتساعدنا على ترتيب الأولويات لما يأتي لاحقاً.

أهم خصائص Chart EA Builder

تحول الأداة إنشاء الإكسبيرتات إلى تجربة مرئية تفاعلية على الشارت، عبر تبويبات بديهية:

تبويب المؤشرات (Indicators Tab): اختيار المؤشرات الافتراضية أو المخصصة (Custom) وضبط إعداداتها مثل الإطار الزمني والفترة بصرياً وبكل سهولة، دون التعامل مع تعقيدات البرمجة.

تبويب الاستراتيجية (Strategy Tab): بناء شروط الدخول والخروج بشكل مرئي وتفاعلي لتصبح قراءتها كجمل بسيطة وواضحة (مثال: [Open] [Buy] when [RSI(1)] > [30] )، مما يضمن بناء منطق تداول سليم ومقروء.

تبويبات إدارة الصفقات (Trade Management Tabs): نوافذ مرئية واضحة ومخصصة لإدارة الدخول والخروج من الصفقات. يمكنك بسهولة ضبط حجم العقد، جني الأرباح، وقف الخسارة المتقدم، الـ Trailing Stop، الـ Breakeven، وأوقات التداول، مما يزيل الارتباك المعتاد من قائمة الإعدادات الطويلة في MT5.

حفظ وتحميل الإعدادات (Save & Load): يمكنك حفظ عدد لا محدود من استراتيجياتك كملفات إعداد صغيرة الحجم وتحميلها بضغطة زر في أي وقت من الشارت مباشرة.





انظر أيضاً >> Chart EA Builder Pro



ملاحظاتكم مرحّب بها: اقتراحاتكم وأفكاركم تساعدنا على ترتيب ما يأتي لاحقاً. شكراً لمشاركتكم في هذه الرحلة!