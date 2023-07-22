Deriv Trade Assistant

(This is the free version of our trade manager, download it for free and test it, and provide feedback. If you are satisfied with its capabilities, you can try out its bigger brother the Deriv Scalp Manager also available from us.)


EA Summary

If you are a scalping trader who wants to place and close trades quickly and efficiently, you need a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. That's why we created the Deriv Trade Assistant EA, a smart and easy-to-use expert advisor that automates your trading process and saves you time and money.

With the Deriv Trade Assistant, you don't have to worry about calculating your stop loss or take profit levels, or manually closing your trades. All you have to do is enter the amount you are willing to risk and your desired risk to reward ratio, and let the EA do the rest. The EA will give you the ability to close all trades, only profitable ones or only losing ones with one click.

At the moment, the Deriv Trade Assistant EA is only compatible with Booms and Crashs, in any timeframe.

Get instant access to this EA, and boost your performance and profits.


Settings

Pos: The number of positions you wish to open.

Risk: The amount (e.g. dollars), you wish to risk.

Lot: the lotsize or volume

RR: the risk to reward ratio (e.g. 3 meaning 3:1).

Sym: The symbol you wish to trade in.


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4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Dimpho Simon
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(Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
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Deriv Scalp Manager
Dimpho Simon
Utilities
EA Summary If you are a scalping trader who wants to place and close trades quickly and efficiently, you need a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. That's why we created the   Deriv Scalp Manager   EA, a smart and easy-to-use expert advisor that automates your trading process and saves you time and money. With the   Deriv Scalp Manager , you don't have to worry about calculating your stop loss or take profit levels, or manually closing your trades. All you have to do is enter th
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khawar abbasi
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khawar abbasi 2026.05.31 14:20 
 

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