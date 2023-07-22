Deriv Trade Assistant
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
(This is the free version of our trade manager, download it for free and test it, and provide feedback. If you are satisfied with its capabilities, you can try out its bigger brother the Deriv Scalp Manager also available from us.)
EA Summary
If you are a scalping trader who wants to place and close trades quickly and efficiently, you need a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. That's why we created the Deriv Trade Assistant EA, a smart and easy-to-use expert advisor that automates your trading process and saves you time and money.
At the moment, the Deriv Trade Assistant EA is only compatible with Booms and Crashs, in any timeframe.
Get instant access to this EA, and boost your performance and profits.
Settings
Pos: The number of positions you wish to open.
Risk: The amount (e.g. dollars), you wish to risk.
Lot: the lotsize or volume
RR: the risk to reward ratio (e.g. 3 meaning 3:1).
Sym: The symbol you wish to trade in.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating