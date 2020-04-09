Jvh Trading Information MT5

JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Overview

The JVH Trading Information Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of all critical trading metrics in one clean, organized display. This powerful indicator gives traders instant visibility into their account performance, risk management, and trading statistics without cluttering their charts or requiring multiple windows.

Key Features

1. Real-Time Account Monitoring

  • Live Balance & Equity Tracking: Monitor your account balance, equity, and free margin with color-coded visual alerts

  • Margin Management: Track used margin, margin level, and leverage usage with warning colors for risk levels

  • Professional Risk Metrics: Real-time drawdown monitoring with daily, weekly, and all-time maximum drawdown tracking

2. Advanced Position Tracking

  • Live Trade Count: Instantly see open buy/sell positions and total trades

  • Leverage Monitoring: Display both account leverage and currently used leverage

  • Spread Analysis: Real-time spread monitoring with color alerts (green for low, red for high)

3. Profit & Loss Analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe Profit Tracking: Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly P/L calculations

  • Percentage Returns: View profits as both absolute values and percentage returns

  • Closed Trade Tracking: Accurate profit calculation including closed trades for each period

4. Trading Statistics & History

  • Win Rate Analysis: Track your historical win rate with color-coded performance indicators

  • Profit Factor: Monitor your trading system's profitability with visual alerts

  • Trade History: Total historical trades, average win/loss, and largest win/loss tracking

5. Professional Tools

  • Candle Timer: Countdown to next candle close for precise entry/exit timing

  • Account Type Detection: Automatic detection of cent, micro, and standard accounts

  • Symbol-Specific Calculations: Accurate pip calculations for all instrument types (forex, indices, crypto, metals)

Benefits for Traders

✅ Enhanced Risk Management

  • Instant visibility into margin levels and drawdown prevents account-threatening situations

  • Color-coded warnings alert you before risk levels become dangerous

  • Real-time leverage monitoring helps maintain proper position sizing

✅ Improved Trading Discipline

  • Continuous profit/loss tracking helps maintain emotional control

  • Historical statistics provide objective feedback on trading performance

  • Clear visualization of trading metrics supports data-driven decisions

✅ Time-Saving Efficiency

  • All essential information in one location eliminates window switching

  • Automatic calculations save manual computation time

  • Clean, organized layout provides instant access to critical data

✅ Professional Appearance

  • Sleek black background with color-coded text for optimal readability

  • Organized 5-column layout for logical information grouping

  • Professional typography and spacing for easy scanning

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Chart Indicator (non-repainting)

  • Timeframe: All timeframes

  • Symbols: All symbols (automatically adjusts calculations)

  • Updates: Real-time (1-second refresh rate)

  • Resource Usage: Minimal CPU/memory impact

Who Is This For?

Perfect For:

  • Active Day Traders: Need real-time monitoring of multiple metrics

  • Risk-Conscious Traders: Want to monitor drawdown and margin continuously

  • Performance-Oriented Traders: Track win rates, profit factors, and historical performance

  • Multi-Asset Traders: Trade forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies with accurate calculations

  • Beginner Traders: Learn to monitor key metrics and develop good trading habits

Installation & Setup

  1. Easy Installation: Simply attach the indicator to any chart

  2. Automatic Configuration: No inputs required - works immediately

  3. Customizable Position: Appears at bottom of chart (adjustable in code)

  4. Zero Maintenance: Runs automatically with your trading platform

Special Features

🔧 Automatic Account Detection

  • Identifies cent, micro, and standard accounts

  • Adjusts calculations and display formatting automatically

  • Correct currency and pip value calculations for all account types

🔧 Smart History Tracking

  • Tracks both open and closed trades for accurate profit calculations

  • Maintains separate records for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance

  • Updates automatically without manual intervention

🔧 Professional Visual Design

  • Black background minimizes distraction from price action

  • Color-coding: Green (positive), Red (negative), Yellow (warning), Cyan (information)

  • Clean typography with proper spacing and alignment

Why Choose JVH Trading Information Panel?

In today's fast-paced markets, having instant access to critical trading information can mean the difference between profit and loss. The JVH Trading Information Panel provides:

  • Comprehensive Coverage: Every metric you need in one place

  • Professional Reliability: Robust code with error handling

  • Visual Clarity: Information presented for quick comprehension

  • Real-Time Accuracy: Up-to-the-second calculations

  • Proven Performance: Version 3.3 represents years of refinement and trader feedback

Support & Updates

This indicator comes with:

  • Clear Documentation: Well-commented code for customization

  • Regular Updates: Compatibility with latest MT5 versions

  • Bug Fix Support: Quick response to any issues reported

Final Words

Transform your MetaTrader 5 platform into a professional trading station with the JVH Trading Information Panel. Stop guessing about your account status and start trading with confidence, backed by real-time data and professional analytics. Whether you're a beginner learning the ropes or a seasoned professional needing quick access to metrics, this indicator provides the comprehensive monitoring solution you need for successful trading.

Note: This indicator is for informational purposes only. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and within your risk tolerance.

*Experience professional trading monitoring today - Download JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3!*


Recommended products
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard. Purpose: quickly spot strong vs weak currencies to build a clearer watchlist (for example: focusing on pairs where a strong currency is matched against a weak currency). Main features (Mini vers
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Pip Meter for MT5
Lai Soon Ching
Indicators
Free forever simple pip meter for MT5 with customizable font color. Display profit or loss in both points count and currency value. Supports 4 currency symbols ($,€,£ ,¥). For unsupported currencies, it shows a 3-character currency short form. Enhance your trading interface with clarity and precision. Easy to use and tailored for diverse Forex traders. Perfect for MT5!
FREE
Spread Statistics
Artem Khakalo
Utilities
Spread Statistics (v1.9):   In-depth spread analysis for MT5. This indicator displays on your chart: Current Spread:   (changes color when approaching Max). Max / Min / Avg Spread:   key metrics since launch. Spread Volatility (StdDev):   stability assessment. Hover over the metrics for   detailed statistics   in tooltips (Min/Max time, % time near values, StdDev range). New in v1.9:   Option to   select the font   for better readability. Customize update interval, colors, and position. Underst
FREE
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Indicators
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Indicators
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the current spread of the symbol, the minimum, average and maximum values for the current bar in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Has two modes of operation: fixing the system spread, or calculating the spread as the difference between the "Bid" and "Ask" prices on each incoming tick. Parameters  The indicator has a single input parameter: Type of calculation  - type of spread calculation. It can take the following values:  System spread  - the spread value
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Indicators
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicators
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
KTrade Data Statistics 5 CN
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Indicators are professional data statistics, position orders, historical order analysis->>>>>> <This version is in Chinese -> English version please move> Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEM
FREE
Easy ICT Bullet SP500
Florent Moreau
1 (1)
Experts
Easy ICT SP500 is an Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to execute trading strategies based on the simplified ICT Bullet Strategy, incorporating Fair Value Gap analysis for precise position entries. Tailored specifically for the SP500, this EA aims to provide traders with a reliable and optimized tool for navigating the dynamic landscape of the stock market. Distinguished Strategy: this EA distinguishes itself by employing a sophisticated yet simplified version of the ICT Bullet Strategy, stra
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.63 (8)
Indicators
The   Basic Renko  indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading /   Free MT4 Version Features Fully Customizable:   Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your char
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B: All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies in
FREE
DG DayInfo
David Gadelha
5 (6)
Indicators
Purpose DG DayInfo is a free indicator that shows information about: Day's maximum prices; Day's minimum prices; Day's percentual variations; Daily candle direction (Up, Down or Flat); Candle timer; This way, DG DayInfo helps you to see day's maximum and minimum, check day's percentual variation and time left to close candle. Key features Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters Works in ALL pairs Works within ALL time frames* Main Indicator Parameters Days - Set to how many days yo
FREE
SimpleTradingPanel
Igor Widiger
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Simple Trading Panel is a manual tool for safe trading. Monitored by the mentor and indicators. This panel has many useful settings to take your trading to the next level. Simple Trading Panel offers features: Adjustable stop loss, take profit, volume, trailing stop with profit in percent, risk ratio, news filter and much more. Test results Simple Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester! Recommend Account type: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Brocker with low spread
FREE
Abiroid Elder Ray Index MT5
Abir Pathak
Indicators
This is MT5 version only. For MT4 visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156000/ Detailed blog post with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765529 Features Overview Bull and Bear Power Visualization: Histograms or Lines or Bands Combined Bull/Bear Power (BBP) Mode: To see the net power balance Customize Colors: for instant pattern recognition Smoothing (Optional): reduces noise for cleaner signals Additional Filter Options: Price Divergence visualization to spot potential
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicators
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Utilities
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
SharingIsCaring Trade Copier
Wait4Signal
4.44 (9)
Utilities
Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier Features Local & Remote copy One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage Partial close/open Manage max funds to use One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers One receiver can copy from unlimited number of p
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Experts
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
Jvh Trading Information
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Utilities
Jvh Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Trading Dashboard for MT4/MT5   COMPLETE TRADING INFORMATION AT A GLANCE Transform your trading experience with this advanced, professional-grade information panel that gives you   every critical metric you need   in one clean, organized display. No more switching between windows or missing important data! WHY THIS IS A MUST-HAVE FOR SERIOUS TRADERS Time-Saving:   Get all essential trading information instantly without manual calculations
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review