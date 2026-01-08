Smart Moving Average MT4

Product Title

Smart Moving Averages (MT4) – part of the SmartView series

Short Description

A Moving Averages indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series.

Overview

The SmartView series offers a unique and distinctive user experience for indicators on the MetaTrader platform through innovative features that make indicator management faster and easier. Each indicator is equipped with a smart control panel on the chart that displays essential information and provides quick access to all important functions.

Smart Control Panel on Chart

Each indicator in the SmartView series is equipped with an integrated control panel in the top-left corner of the chart that clearly displays the indicator name and basic settings. The panel features an adaptive design that automatically adjusts to light and dark backgrounds, ensuring clarity at all times. When using multiple Smart indicators together, panels are automatically arranged to prevent overlap and maintain screen organization.

Interactive Buffer Value Display with Mouse

The Smart panel displays current indicator values directly on the panel with colors that exactly match the line colors drawn on the chart, making value reading much easier. When you hover the mouse over any candle, the values update instantly to show the indicator value for that specific candle, allowing quick review of recent indicator history. When you move the mouse away, the display automatically returns to live real-time values. This feature is especially useful when comparing multiple indicators or multiple settings of the same indicator like Smart Moving Averages with different periods and settings.

Unique Features Not Previously Available

The SmartView series offers advanced features that make working with indicators easier and faster:

  • Open Settings with Double-Click: Instead of searching through indicator lists, double-click the indicator name in the panel to open the settings window directly.
  • Hide and Show Indicators: Hide or show indicators with one click without needing to delete and re-add them from the indicator list.
  • Display Indicator Window at Full Chart Size: In subwindows, you can maximize the indicator window to display it at full chart size and temporarily hide other windows.
  • Collapse and Expand Subwindows: Collapse subwindows to reduce their height and save screen space, then expand them back to full size when needed.
  • Rearrange Subwindows: Move subwindows up or down to rearrange them according to your preferences.

Enhanced Settings Window

All line properties (color, width, and line style) are grouped in one main tab within the settings window for easy and quick editing. The window supports line widths beyond the traditional MT4 limit, with clear dropdown menus for selecting line patterns.

Main Chart Control Panel

On the main chart, a control panel appears at the bottom when hovering with the mouse, containing buttons to zoom in and out the chart, buttons to scroll the chart left and right to navigate between different areas, and a button to reset the chart view to default settings. The panel features an adaptive design for light and dark backgrounds and appears automatically when needed.

Subwindow Control Buttons

In subwindows, advanced control buttons appear that allow you to:

  • Maximize the window to display it at full chart size and hide other windows
  • Collapse the window to reduce its height and save screen space
  • Expand the collapsed window back to full size
  • Move the window up or down to rearrange windows
  • Delete the window completely with all indicators in it

Comprehensive Control of All Indicators

In the main window, there is a special button that allows you to show or hide all Smart indicators with one click, or collapse or expand all panels together. This feature is useful when working with multiple indicators and want to control them collectively.

Helpful Tooltips

When hovering the mouse over any element within the Smart panel, small tooltips appear explaining the meaning of that element (such as period, deviation, price type, or signal type), helping users understand indicator settings confidently, without the need to read long documents or search within the platform.

Easy Multiple Instance Management

When using more than one instance of the same indicator (such as multiple Smart Moving Averages with different periods and settings), each Smart panel clearly displays the indicator name, period, settings, and colors used, solving the problem of distinguishing instances in the indicator list and helping to select the instance to edit instantly.

Multi-Window Support

The SmartView series works smoothly in the main window and subwindows. Panels are automatically arranged when adding or deleting indicators, preventing overlap and maintaining screen organization. When windows change or are rearranged, panel positions are automatically updated.

Use Cases

The SmartView series is suitable for traders who:

  • Work with multiple indicators simultaneously and want a clean, organized interface
  • Need quick access to indicator settings without searching through lists
  • Want to quickly hide and show indicators during analysis without deleting them
  • Need effective management of subwindows and their arrangement
  • Want to quickly monitor indicator values during strategy testing

Compatibility

Works on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with all financial pairs and assets, and most common timeframes. Designed to provide a comfortable and fast user experience in daily trading environments.

Notes

To get the most out of the SmartView series, we recommend the following:

  • We recommend downloading the available free Smart indicators package for a comprehensive and smooth trading experience from here.
  • Rate the product and share your comments after using it so future updates and new Smart tools match what you really need.
  • If you like the SmartView style and have an idea for a custom indicator or need specialized development for your current indicators, we're here to discuss your needs and turn your ideas into practical tools within your trading environment.

---------------------------------------------------------- Arabic Description (الوصف باللغة العربية) ----------------------------------------------------------

عنوان المنتج

سمارت موفينج أفريج (جزء من سلسلة المؤشرات السمارت)

وصف قصير

مؤشر موفينج أفريج بتجربة استخدام فريدة على منصة الميتاتريدر. يوفر خصائص متقدمة لم تكن متوفرة من قبل مثل فتح الإعدادات بالنقر المزدوج، إخفاء وإظهار المؤشر دون حذفه، وعرض نافذة المؤشر بكامل مساحة الشارت. مصمم للعمل بسلاسة مع باقي مؤشرات سلسلة SmartView.

نظرة عامة

سلسلة SmartView تقدم تجربة استخدام مميزة للمؤشرات على منصة الميتاتريدر من خلال خصائص فريدة تجعل إدارة المؤشرات أسرع وأسهل. كل مؤشر مزود بلوحة تحكم ذكية على الشارت تعرض المعلومات الأساسية وتوفر وصولاً سريعاً لجميع الوظائف المهمة.

لوحة التحكم الذكية على الشارت

كل مؤشر في سلسلة SmartView مزود بلوحة تحكم مدمجة في أعلى يسار الشارت تعرض اسم المؤشر والإعدادات الأساسية بشكل واضح. اللوحة مصممة بشكل متكيف يتناسب تلقائياً مع الخلفيات الفاتحة والداكنة، مما يضمن وضوحاً دائماً. عند استخدام عدة مؤشرات سمارت معاً، يتم ترتيب اللوحات تلقائياً لمنع التداخل والحفاظ على تنظيم الشاشة.

عرض القيم التفاعلي مع الماوس

تعرض لوحة السمارت القيم الحالية للمؤشر مباشرة على اللوحة بألوان مطابقة تماماً لألوان الخطوط المرسومة على الشارت، مما يجعل قراءة القيم أسهل بكثير. عند تمرير الماوس فوق أي شمعة، يتم تحديث القيم فوراً لعرض قيمة المؤشر على هذه الشمعة بالتحديد، مما يتيح مراجعة التاريخ الحديث للمؤشر بسرعة. عند ترك الماوس، يعود العرض تلقائياً إلى القيم الحية في الوقت الفعلي. هذه الميزة مفيدة خاصة عند مقارنة عدة مؤشرات أو عدة إعدادات لنفس المؤشر مثل سمارت موفينج أفريج بفترات وإعدادات مختلفة.

خصائص فريدة لم تكن متوفرة من قبل

سلسلة SmartView تقدم خصائص متقدمة تجعل التعامل مع المؤشرات أسهل وأسرع:

  • فتح الإعدادات بالنقر المزدوج: بدلاً من البحث في قائمة المؤشرات، انقر نقرتين على اسم المؤشر في اللوحة لفتح نافذة الإعدادات مباشرة.
  • إخفاء وإظهار المؤشر: يمكنك إخفاء المؤشر وإعادة إظهاره بنقرة واحدة دون الحاجة إلى حذفه وإعادة إضافته من قائمة المؤشرات.
  • عرض نافذة المؤشر بكامل المساحة: في النوافذ الفرعية، يمكنك تكبير نافذة المؤشر لعرضها بكامل مساحة الشارت وإخفاء النوافذ الأخرى مؤقتاً.
  • طي وفتح النوافذ الفرعية: يمكنك طي النوافذ الفرعية لتقليل ارتفاعها وتوفير مساحة على الشاشة، ثم إعادة فتحها بكامل المساحة عند الحاجة.
  • تبديل أماكن النوافذ: يمكنك نقل النوافذ الفرعية لأعلى أو أسفل لإعادة ترتيبها حسب تفضيلاتك.

نافذة إعدادات محسّنة

تُجمع جميع خصائص الخطوط (اللون، السمك، ونوع الخط) في تبويب رئيسي واحد داخل نافذة الإعدادات لسهولة وسرعة التعديل. تدعم النافذة سماكات خطوط أعلى من الحد التقليدي في ميتاتريدر، مع قوائم منسدلة واضحة لاختيار نمط الخطوط.

لوحة التحكم في الشارت الرئيسي

في الشارت الرئيسي، تظهر لوحة تحكم في الأسفل عند التمرير بالماوس، تحتوي على أزرار تكبير وتصغير الشارت، وأزرار تحريك الشارت يميناً ويساراً للتنقل بين المناطق المختلفة، وزر إعادة تعيين عرض الشارت إلى الإعدادات الافتراضية. اللوحة مصممة بشكل متكيف مع الخلفيات الفاتحة والداكنة وتظهر تلقائياً عند الحاجة.

أزرار التحكم في النوافذ الفرعية

في النوافذ الفرعية، تظهر أزرار تحكم متقدمة تتيح لك:

  • تكبير النافذة لعرضها بكامل مساحة الشارت وإخفاء النوافذ الأخرى
  • طي النافذة لتقليل ارتفاعها وتوفير مساحة على الشاشة
  • إعادة فتح النافذة المطوية بكامل المساحة
  • نقل النافذة لأعلى أو أسفل لإعادة ترتيب النوافذ
  • حذف النافذة بالكامل مع جميع المؤشرات الموجودة فيها

التحكم الشامل في جميع المؤشرات

في النافذة الرئيسية، يوجد زر خاص يسمح لك بإظهار أو إخفاء جميع المؤشرات السمارت بنقرة واحدة، أو طي أو توسيع جميع اللوحات معاً. هذه الميزة مفيدة عندما تعمل بعدة مؤشرات وتريد التحكم فيها بشكل جماعي.

التلميحات المساعدة

عند تمرير الماوس فوق أي عنصر داخل لوحة السمارت تظهر تلميحات صغيرة تشرح معنى هذا العنصر (مثل الفترة، الانحراف، نوع السعر، أو نوع الإشارة)، مما يساعد المستخدم على فهم إعدادات المؤشر بثقة، بدون الحاجة لقراءة مستندات طويلة أو البحث داخل المنصة.

إدارة النسخ المتعددة بسهولة

عند استخدام أكثر من نسخة من نفس المؤشر (مثل عدة سمارت موفينج أفريج بفترات وإعدادات مختلفة)، تُظهر كل لوحة سمارت اسم المؤشر والفترة والإعدادات والألوان المستخدمة بشكل واضح، مما يحل مشكلة تمييز النسخ في قائمة المؤشرات ويساعد على اختيار النسخة المطلوب تعديلها بشكل فوري.

دعم النوافذ المتعددة

تعمل سلسلة SmartView بسلاسة في النافذة الرئيسية والنوافذ الفرعية. يتم ترتيب اللوحات تلقائياً عند إضافة أو حذف مؤشرات، مما يمنع التداخل ويحافظ على تنظيم الشاشة. عند تغيير النوافذ أو إعادة ترتيبها، يتم تحديث مواضع اللوحات تلقائياً.

حالات الاستخدام

سلسلة SmartView مناسبة للمتداولين الذين:

  • يعملون بعدة مؤشرات في نفس الوقت ويريدون واجهة نظيفة ومنظمة
  • يحتاجون إلى الوصول السريع لإعدادات المؤشرات دون البحث في القوائم
  • يريدون إخفاء وإظهار المؤشرات بسرعة أثناء التحليل دون حذفها
  • يحتاجون إلى إدارة فعالة للنوافذ الفرعية وترتيبها حسب الحاجة
  • يريدون متابعة قيم المؤشرات بسرعة أثناء اختبار الاستراتيجيات

التوافق

يعمل على منصة MetaTrader 4 (MT4) مع جميع الأزواج المالية والأصول، ومعظم الأطر الزمنية الشائعة. مصمم لتوفير تجربة استخدام مريحة وسريعة في بيئة التداول اليومية.

ملاحظات

لتحقيق أقصى استفادة من سلسلة السمارت فيو، ننصح بما يلي:

  • ننصح بتحميل باقة المؤشرات السمارت المجانية المتاحة لتجربة تداول شمولية وسلسة من هنا.
  • تقييم المنتج بعد تجربته وترك ملاحظاتك وتعليقاتك، فكل تقييم ورأي يساهم في تحسين جودة السلسلة وتطوير مزايا جديدة تخدم المتداولين بشكل أفضل.
  • إذا أعجبك أسلوب العرض هذا ولديك فكرة لمؤشر مخصص أو تحتاج تطوير خاص لمؤشراتك الحالية، نحن هنا لنناقش احتياجاتك ونحول أفكارك إلى أدوات عملية ضمن بيئة التداول الخاصة بك.
