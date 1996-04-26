Smart Moving Average Pro MT4

Product Title

Smart MA PRO (MT4) – part of the SmartView series

Short Description

Professional advanced edition of Smart Moving Average with 12 custom MA types, smart alert system, two-color trend line, and integrated SmartView control panel on chart. Combines professional power and high performance with ease of use and smart interface.

Overview

Smart Moving Average PRO is a comprehensive upgrade from the free version, providing 8 additional advanced moving average types (HMA, KAMA, DEMA, TEMA, VWMA, RMA, McGinley, JMA) in addition to the four standard types. Features a professional alert system supporting instant and close-based notifications, a two-color line that automatically changes based on MA slope, and 8 price source options. All combined with the SmartView panel that provides quick management and direct value display on the chart.

Key Features

12 Moving Average types: 4 standard (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) + 8 advanced (HMA, KAMA, DEMA, TEMA, VWMA, RMA, McGinley, JMA)

On-chart Smart Control Panel with live value display

Two-color line that automatically changes: Green/Lime when trending up, Red when trending down

Professional alert system: Price Cross (instant or on close), Slope Change (instant or on close)

8 Price source options: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted, OHLC/4

Advanced adjustable parameters: HMA Speed, KAMA Fast/Slow, McGinley Constant, JMA Phase/Power

Shift capability for moving average (forward or backward)

Double-click to open native inputs window directly from indicator name

Quick button to hide/show indicator

Button to instantly delete current instance

Collapsible/expandable panel to maintain clean workspace

Automatic adaptive design for light and dark backgrounds

Interface specifically designed to work with multiple Smart indicators on the same chart without clutter

Advanced Moving Average Types

HMA (Hull Moving Average): Ultra-fast response with minimal lag, perfect for scalping, with adjustable Speed parameter (2.0 = classic, 3.0 = smoother, 1.5 = faster)

KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive): Automatically adapts to market volatility, fast in trends, slow in ranging markets

DEMA (Double Exponential): 50% less lag than standard EMA, excellent for swing trading

TEMA (Triple Exponential): Minimal lag with maximum responsiveness, very sensitive to price changes

VWMA (Volume Weighted): Weighted by trading volume, follows institutional money flow

RMA (Wilder's Smoothing): Same smoothing used in RSI/ATR, very smooth and slow to react

McGinley Dynamic: Self-adjusting smoothness, works in all market conditions without parameter tweaking

JMA (Jurik Moving Average): Best combination of smoothness and speed, professional-grade performance with adjustable Phase and Power parameters

Smart Alert System

Price Cross: Instant alert when price crosses MA (during bar formation)

Price Cross + Close: Alert only after bar closes (confirmed signals, fewer false alerts)

Slope Change: Instant alert when MA direction changes (up to down or down to up)

Slope Change + Close: Alert only after bar closes (confirmed trend reversal)

Notification methods: Popup window, custom sound, email

Deduplication: Maximum one alert per bar

False alert protection: No alerts when indicator first loads

Buffer Value Display

The Smart panel displays current indicator values in colors that exactly match the line colors drawn on the chart, making value reading much easier, especially when comparing multiple indicators or multiple settings of the same indicator like Smart Moving Average PRO with different periods, prices, and types.

Chart Interaction (Mouse and Price Movement)

When hovering the mouse over any candle, the indicator immediately updates the Smart panel to display the indicator value for that specific candle, and when the mouse is released, the display returns to live real-time values, giving traders a quick way to review recent indicator history without opening additional windows.

Enhanced Settings Window

All line properties (color, width, and line style) are grouped in one main tab within the settings window for easy and quick editing, with support for line widths beyond the traditional MT limit, and modern, clear dropdown lists for selecting line patterns. Additionally, organized tabs for basic settings, advanced parameters, and alerts.

Easy Multiple Instance Recognition

When using more than one instance of the same indicator (such as multiple Smart Moving Average PRO with different periods, prices, and types), each Smart panel clearly displays the indicator name + period + price type + MA type + color used, solving the problem of distinguishing instances in the indicator list and helping to instantly select the instance to modify.

Use Cases

Suitable for traders working with multiple indicators simultaneously who need a clean and organized interface

Excellent for quickly monitoring indicator values during strategy testing

Makes it easier for new users to understand settings through helpful tooltips

Gives advanced users quick control over hiding/showing indicators and managing their settings in moments

Ideal for traders who need advanced MA types not available in MetaTrader

Suitable for traders looking for a professional and flexible alert system

Useful for traders who prefer to see MA direction visually through colors

Helpful Tooltips

When hovering the mouse over any element within the Smart panel, small tooltips appear explaining the meaning of that element (such as "Period", "Price price type", "MA Type moving average type", or alert type), helping users understand indicator settings confidently, without needing to read long documents or search within the platform.

Free Version

A free Lite version is available with SmartView panel and basic MA types. You can view it at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155473

Compatibility

Designed to work smoothly on all financial pairs and assets, and most common timeframes; dedicated to MetaTrader 4 platforms with focus on comfortable and fast user experience in daily trading environment. Works efficiently on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly.

Notes