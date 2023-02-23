Optimized Trend Track OTT

4

Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to ser which side of the current trend we are on.

We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT ,
under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT
it is possible to say that we are.

The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two parameters is the period/length.

OTT will be much sensitive to trend movements if it is smaller. And vice versa, will be less sensitive when it is longer.

As the period increases it will become less sensitive to little trends and price actions.

In this way, your choice of period, will be closely related to which of the sort of trends you are interested in.

The OTT percent parameter in OTT is an optimization coefficient. Just like in the period
small values ​​are better at capturing short term fluctuations, while large values
will be more suitable for long-term trends.

In addition, when OTT is used with the support line in it, buy and sell signals
it will become a producing indicator.

P.S: Original code: Link

Thanks Anıl Özekşi and Kıvanç Özbilgiç


Reviews 1
Gotland
41
Gotland 2023.05.10 05:54 
 

Hi fellow traders! I like this one. I use it as an filter for, long above and short below. Much better than (E)MA 200. Can be used for free on TradingView. Brgds

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TD Sequential for MT5
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Indicator Sequential Through a multi-phase price comparative process consisting of the Setup and Countdown indicators, the Sequential indicator analyzes otherwise incongruent price data to provide insight into the strength or weakness of the market’s trend and its likelihood of reversing The Mechanics of Sequential We have the market's number The majority of the DeMARK Indicators are designed to anticipate price exhaustion as opposed to following the trend. Identifying likely inflection points
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Gotland
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Gotland 2023.05.10 05:54 
 

Hi fellow traders! I like this one. I use it as an filter for, long above and short below. Much better than (E)MA 200. Can be used for free on TradingView. Brgds

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