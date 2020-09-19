PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5

The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders.

    Key Features

    • Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys.
    • Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows.
    • Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart.
    • Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart.
    • Getting very clear charts even though many retracement and expansion series drawn on it.

    Keyboard Shortcuts (Hotkeys)

    • Shift+E: Initiate a new expansion drawing sequence.
    • Ctrl+Shift+E: Remove all expansions placed on a chart.
    • Ctrl+Shift+X: Remove last expansion placed on a chart.
    • Shift+X: undo last click when clicking ABC’s.
    • Shift+D: Initiate a new retracement drawing sequence.
    • Ctrl+Shift+D: Remove all retracements placed on a chart.
    • Ctrl+Shift+Z: Remove last retracement placed on chart.
    • Shift+Z: undo last click when plotting retracements.
    • ESC: stop drawing when tool is active.

    Indicator Parameters

    • Text Font - Font of any text on chart can be adjusted.
    • Font Size of Retracement Levels - Size of texts for retracement lines on chart can be adjusted.
    • Color of Retracement Levels - Colors of retracement lines and texts on chart.
    • Width of Retracement Levels - Width of retracement lines on chart.
    • Font Size of Expansion Levels - Size of texts for expansion lines on chart can be adjusted.
    • Color of Expansion Levels - Colors of expansion lines and texts on chart.
    • Width of Expansion Levels - Width of expansion lines on chart.
    • Custom Retracement - Any user defined retracement level can be displayed.
    • Custom Expansion - Any user defined expansion level can be displayed.

    For MT4 version, please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107933

    For My Other Products; please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samil34


    Please see below video showing how it works by a famous Dinapoli Trader. 


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