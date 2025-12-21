Farman Feractal Trend M T F

UP TO 80% OFF

Hello, I'm here to solve one of the biggest problems of traders.



When I open the price chart and start analyzing the price chart, there is a BIG problem.

I switch between different windows and different timeframes in MetaTrader 5 and start drawing trend lines, order blocks, and different static and dynamic lines to understand the market.

This was a BIG hassle and sometimes it would mislead me, so I thought of designing a system that would solve all these problems and show me everything I needed in a given timeframe.

This system is now at your disposal and you can easily see the trend and order blocks (OB) in different time frames on your favorite time frame by just clicking on the price chart.

Two tables are displayed on your price chart. One table provides the general information you need, and the second table makes it very easy to access the tool's features by clicking on the chart.



FARMAN TREND LINE - In dynamic mode, it performs extremely complex calculations based on several parameters, including ATR, position liquidity volume, and order blocks, and calculates it in comparison to higher and lower time frames and displays it on the price chart.



-The signals of this tool are just a suggestion. You can turn off the signals in the settings table to see your analytical system carefully according to the indicators and calculations.



FARMAN PRO is a comprehensive trading system designed to simplify market analysis by combining Trend Filtering, Market Structure (SMC), and Order Blocks into a single, interactive dashboard.

Unlike simple indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, FARMAN PRO uses a Multi-Factor Confluence Algorithm. It is designed for manual traders who need a clean chart and reliable technical context for decision-making.

📊 Trading Logic

The system is built on three core pillars. A signal is valid only when these elements align:

Farman Trend Filter: A proprietary algorithm (Static or Dynamic mode) that determines the dominant market direction using volume and price action. Market Structure (SMC): Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) to confirm momentum shifts. Crystal Order Blocks (MTF): Displays institutional supply/demand zones from the current and higher timeframes (e.g., seeing H4 zones on M15).

🛠 Key Features

Non-Repainting Signals: Entry arrows appear at the close of the candle and do not vanish or shift.

Entry arrows appear at the close of the candle and do not vanish or shift. Interactive Dashboard: Easily switch timeframes and monitor Trend/OB status directly from the chart buttons.

Easily switch timeframes and monitor Trend/OB status directly from the chart buttons. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator scans higher timeframes to prevent trading against major support/resistance levels.

The indicator scans higher timeframes to prevent trading against major support/resistance levels. Session Management: Visualizes active trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, NY) to highlight liquidity hours.

Visualizes active trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, NY) to highlight liquidity hours. Smart Alerts: Notifications via Mobile, Email, and Pop-up when a valid setup occurs (e.g., CHoCH + Trend Match).

⚙️ Parameters & Settings

The indicator is fully customizable via the inputs tab:

FARMAN Trend: Farman_Mode : Choose between Static (smoother) or Dynamic (responsive to volume) calculation. Farman_Period : Adjust the sensitivity of the trend line.

Entry Signals: Show_Entry_Signals : Toggle Buy/Sell arrows on/off. Entry_Signal_Gap : Adjust the distance of the arrow from the candle.

Crystal OB (Order Blocks): HigherTF_Init : Select the higher timeframe to monitor for zones. OB_PreventOverlap : Keeps the chart clean by merging overlapping zones.

Structure: Structure_Sensitivity : Adjusts how minor or major the swing points (HH/LL) should be. Show_CHoCH / Show_BoS : Toggle structure lines.

Sessions: Enable or disable specific sessions (e.g., show only London & New York).



💡 Recommendations

Timeframes: Valid on all timeframes. Recommended: M15 for entries with H1/H4 for Order Block filtering.

Valid on all timeframes. Recommended: for entries with for Order Block filtering. Symbols: Works on all pairs (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto).

Works on all pairs (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto). Money Management: This tool provides entry precision; always use a stop loss at the nearest structural Low/High or Order Block.

Author's Note:

Please test the FREE Demo version in the strategy tester to understand how the dashboard and structure lines adapt to market movements before purchasing.

