MarketProfileShadow

MarketProfileShadow is a session-based volume profile indicator for MT5 that visualizes the distribution of traded volume within defined trading sessions. The indicator calculates and plots the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL), while visually highlighting the Value Area.

The indicator is performance optimized and updates active sessions only every 5 minutes, while completed sessions are no longer recalculated.

Application Notes

MarketProfileShadow was primarily designed for the 5-minute chart (M5) and provides its most meaningful results in terms of market acceptance, volume distribution, and session analysis on this timeframe.

The indicator can generally be used up to M30. However, as the timeframe increases, the significance of session profiles gradually decreases, since multiple market phases and trading activities become increasingly blended.

Using the indicator on timeframes above M30 is therefore not recommended, unless the main focus is on Value Area Low (VAL), Value Area High (VAH), or the Point of Control (POC).

Note: The volume profile is based on tick volume. The indicator is intended solely for visualizing market acceptance, liquidity zones, and potential support and resistance levels. It does not provide standalone trading signals.

Settings

LookbackDays

Number of historical days for which volume profiles will be displayed.

PriceStepPoints

Defines the resolution of the volume bins in points. Higher values reduce the number of price levels and improve performance.

ValueAreaPercent

Defines the percentage of total traded volume that constitutes the Value Area. By default, 70% of the traded volume is included.

MaxProfileWidthPercent

Specifies the maximum width of the volume profile relative to the duration of the corresponding session.

BaseUTCOffsetHours

Timezone offset used to adapt session times to local time. For example, Germany corresponds to UTC+2 during summer time and UTC+1 during winter time.

Display Settings

ShowVolumeProfile

Enables or disables the display of the volume profile.

ShowVAH_VAL_POC

Enables or disables the display of VAH, VAL, and POC.

Session Settings

Custom trading hours can be defined for each session.

Asia Session

UseAsiaSession

Enables or disables the Asia session.

AsiaStart

Start time of the Asia session.

AsiaEnd

End time of the Asia session.

London Session

UseLondonSession

Enables or disables the London session.

LondonStart

Start time of the London session.

LondonEnd

End time of the London session.

New York Session

UseNewYorkSession

Enables or disables the New York session.

NewYorkStart

Start time of the New York session.

NewYorkEnd

End time of the New York session.

Volume Profile Settings

VolumeProfileColor

Base color of the volume profile.

FillVolumeProfile

Enables or disables the filled profile display.

VolumeFillTransparency

Transparency level inside the Value Area.

OutsideValueAreaTransparency

Transparency level outside the Value Area. This allows the Value Area to be visually emphasized.

WeakVolumeTransparency

Transparency level for low-volume areas.

StrongVolumeTransparency

Transparency level for high-volume areas.

VolumeProfileSmoothSteps

Determines the smoothness of the profile. Higher values create a smoother appearance but require additional processing power.

POC / VAH / VAL Settings

POC_Color

Color of the Point of Control.

VAH_Color

Color of the Value Area High.

VAL_Color

Color of the Value Area Low.

POC_Transparency

Transparency level of the POC line.

VAH_Transparency

Transparency level of the VAH line.

VAL_Transparency

Transparency level of the VAL line.