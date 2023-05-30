TradePad Pro

5

TradePad Pro is a dynamic trading tool equipped with diverse order functions and advanced features. It offers eight different order types - Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, along with two additional functions (Pro Sell & Pro Buy) demonstrated in our YouTube tutorial. The NewsAlert system delivers real-time market news, ensuring you're always up-to-date with crucial market shifts.

The latest addition to TradePad Pro is the innovative Equity Defense tool. This feature allows you to set your maximum daily loss, thereby protecting your equity. When your account equity falls below the specified level within a day, the tool automatically closes all open trades, preventing any further losses. It also displays the day's equity loss for easy tracking and suspends new trade openings until the next 24-hour period. This new feature is particularly beneficial for traders involved with prop firms that have daily equity loss limitations.

The standout feature of TradePad Pro is the Trailing Stop function, which helps to manage risk by trailing your stop loss by the amount of points you set into the inputs (This function can be toggled on/off and customized at your convenience). Your feedback is invaluable to us and we encourage suggestions for future enhancements to TradePad Pro.

Detailed tutorials on setting up TradePad Pro and utilizing the NewsAlert and Equity Defense systems are available on my YouTube (link in my linktree in profile). These tutorials cover everything from initial setup to advanced features to help you make the most of TradePad Pro.

Upon purchasing TradePad Pro, you're invited to join our vibrant Discord Community (link in my linktree in profile). Participate in engaging discussions, learn from experienced traders, and receive the support you need to maximize your TradePad Pro experience.

Experience the future of trading with TradePad Pro by Trading Toolkit, a tool engineered with your trading needs in mind.


Disclaimer

Trading Toolkit provides tools and resources for educational and informational purposes only. The tools and information provided are not to be interpreted as investment advice or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. The decision to invest and the method of investment are solely at your discretion. As such, Trading Toolkit shall not be responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities arising from the use of our tools or reliance on any information provided.

Remember: All trading and investment activities involve risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and you may not rely on past performance to predict future investment performance.

By using the tools and information provided by Trading Toolkit, you agree to accept full responsibility for any and all gains or losses, financial, emotional, or otherwise, experienced, suffered, or incurred by you.



Reviews 5
Mattlivingstone
19
Mattlivingstone 2023.06.14 23:02 
 

Got to be the best trading pad I’ve bought! Very simple design makes it very practical to use. I would highly recommend!

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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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NewsAlert
Trading Toolkit
Utilities
NewsAlert is a versatile alert system designed to keep traders informed about crucial upcoming market news events. The EA will send you Push Notifications & Email Alerts when there is news events within the specified Time to Event. Detailed tutorials on setting up the NewsAlert EA and configuring Push Notifications & SMTP for Email Notifications are available on my YouTube (link in my linktree in profile). The tutorials cover everything from initial setup to advanced features to help you get the
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TradePad Light
Trading Toolkit
Utilities
TradePad Light is a dynamic blend of 6 order functions Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop & Sell Stop as well the NewsAlert bot is integrated for keeping you up to date with incoming market news. This innovative trading tool is designed to streamline your trading process and keep you in sync with the pulse of the market. What is TradePadLite? TradePad Light, aka TradePadLite is a versatile trading tool offering six distinct order functions - Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Li
Equity Defense
Trading Toolkit
Utilities
Equity Defense is a powerful risk management tool designed by Trading Toolkit to protect your trading account from significant drawdowns. This tool closely monitors your account equity and automatically closes all open trades when a predetermined percentage of equity loss is reached during a trading day. The Equity Defense tool ensures that your daily losses do not exceed your predetermined loss threshold, helping you trade with peace of mind. Key Features: Daily Loss Limit : Set a maximum limit
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Ethan Cutayar
34
Ethan Cutayar 2023.06.18 11:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trading Toolkit
532
Reply from developer Adam Charles Dickenson 2023.06.18 11:48
Thank you for your review! Make sure to join the Trading Toolkit community!
Rick Warmerdam
23
Rick Warmerdam 2023.06.17 15:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trading Toolkit
532
Reply from developer Adam Charles Dickenson 2023.06.17 16:02
Thanks Rick! Yes I intentionally designed the interface to be as simplistic as possible whilst also maintaining maximum functionality to make quick trades as easy as possible! If you ever would like any additions to the tradepad please feel free to let me know, I am also going to be integrating a trade copying function to the tradepad too!
Dicko4520
42
Dicko4520 2023.06.15 04:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trading Toolkit
532
Reply from developer Adam Charles Dickenson 2023.06.15 04:12
Thank you for your feedback! Yes I added the risk management features for the equity drawdowns specifically from my past experiences trading with Prop firms like My Forex Funds which use their 4% daily equity drawdown rule
Mattlivingstone
19
Mattlivingstone 2023.06.14 23:02 
 

Got to be the best trading pad I’ve bought! Very simple design makes it very practical to use. I would highly recommend!

Trading Toolkit
532
Reply from developer Adam Charles Dickenson 2023.06.15 02:42
Thank you for the feedback! Anything you would like included to the bot please let me know, I am always adding more features.
marcoyoyo
19
marcoyoyo 2023.06.02 11:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trading Toolkit
532
Reply from developer Adam Charles Dickenson 2023.06.02 12:36
Thank you for your review! anything you need just let me know!
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