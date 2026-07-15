Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO

Professional Risk Management. Uncompromising Trading Discipline.

One undisciplined trading session can erase weeks of consistent profits. Whether it's overtrading, revenge trading, or exceeding a prop firm's daily risk limits, emotional decisions often become a trader's biggest obstacle—not the market itself.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO is a comprehensive risk management and discipline enforcement utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders stay within their predefined trading rules. Acting as your personal risk manager, it continuously monitors your account activity, daily drawdown, and trading behavior, automatically enforcing the limits you define.

Unlike basic trade counters or simple equity protectors, Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO is built around a robust enforcement architecture that helps ensure your trading rules remain effective, even during periods of emotional decision-making.

Designed For

  • Professional traders seeking consistent discipline.

  • Prop firm traders protecting funded accounts.

  • Manual traders who want structured risk management.

  • Traders looking to eliminate overtrading and revenge trading.

  • Anyone serious about preserving capital through disciplined execution.

Daily Trade Limiter

Control exactly how many trades can be executed within a trading session.

  • Configure a maximum number of trades per day or custom rolling periods from 1 to 24 hours.

  • Trade counting is based on the account's deal history, ensuring accurate tracking across the entire account.

  • Includes trades opened manually, by Expert Advisors, or on any symbol.

  • Pending orders may count when placed or when filled, depending on your preference.

  • Once the limit is reached, trading is automatically locked until the next reset or for a configurable cooldown period.

  • Remaining pending orders can be removed automatically when the trading limit is reached.

  • Live countdown timer displays the remaining lock duration.

Daily Drawdown Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses with professional drawdown controls.

  • Daily drawdown limits can be configured using either percentage or fixed monetary values.

  • Choose to either prevent new trades or immediately close all open positions once the limit is reached.

  • Supports two monitoring methods:

    • Current Equity, allowing trading to resume automatically if equity recovers above the limit.

    • Lowest Equity Reached, providing prop-firm style daily loss enforcement.

  • Tracks historical maximum drawdown records with timestamps for performance analysis.

Advanced Enforcement System

Trading discipline is only effective if it cannot be bypassed.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO incorporates multiple protection mechanisms designed to keep your rules active throughout the trading session.

  • Trading rules become locked once the first trade is executed, preventing mid-session changes to critical risk parameters.

  • Lock status is securely stored and automatically restored after platform restarts or EA reloads.

  • Manual trades entered while trading is locked are detected and closed automatically.

  • Oversized positions exceeding the configured maximum lot size are immediately rejected.

  • Unauthorized market entries during Pending Orders Only mode are automatically prevented.

  • Protection remains active across timeframe changes and chart modifications.

Overtrading Protection

Maintain trading discipline by identifying impulsive trading behavior.

  • Define overtrading using your own parameters, such as a specific number of trades within a selected time window.

  • When exceeded, the EA automatically activates a configurable cooldown period.

  • Encourages patience and prevents emotional trading after rapid consecutive entries.

  • Only excessive trading activity triggers the cooldown, allowing normal trading behavior to continue uninterrupted.

Pending Orders Only Mode

Encourage planned trading instead of impulsive market execution.

  • Restricts account-wide trading to pending orders only.

  • Supports Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders.

  • Prevents pending orders placed too close to market price from acting as disguised market orders.

  • Session locking prevents this mode from being disabled after trading has begun.

Visual Risk Overlay

View every trade directly on the chart with clear visual risk analysis.

  • Displays Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels for both market and pending orders.

  • Highlights profit and loss zones with intuitive color coding.

  • Shows monetary risk, percentage risk, pip distance, and Reward-to-Risk ratio.

  • Supports manual trades, EA trades, and positions opened before the utility was attached.

Professional Trading Panel

Everything needed for efficient manual execution in one integrated interface.

  • One-click BUY and SELL execution.

  • Adjustable lot sizing.

  • Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.

  • Automatic position sizing based on account risk.

  • Supports both balance-based and equity-based risk calculations.

  • Displays live Reward-to-Risk calculations before trade execution.

  • Optional confirmation dialogs help prevent accidental trades.

  • Adjustable panel scaling for different monitor sizes and resolutions.

Manual Trading Lock

Sometimes the best trade is no trade.

When you've reached your profit target, experienced a difficult trading session, or simply want to step away from the market, activate the manual lock feature.

Trading remains disabled for your chosen duration, helping reinforce discipline and preventing emotionally driven decisions.

Additional Features

  • Custom daily reset time.

  • Rolling reset periods from 1 to 24 hours.

  • Configurable notification intervals.

  • Live lock countdown.

  • Maximum lot size enforcement.

  • Works across the entire trading account.

  • Compatible with every symbol and timeframe.

  • Preserves all settings and enforcement status between platform restarts.

Why Choose Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO?

Successful traders understand that consistency comes from discipline, not emotion. The most effective trading strategy can fail when risk management is ignored or trading rules are broken.

Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO transforms your trading plan into an actively enforced framework. Instead of relying solely on willpower, the software automatically applies your predefined rules, helping eliminate emotional decision-making before it can impact your account.

Whether you're trading a personal account or managing the strict requirements of a funded challenge, Advanced Daily Trading Limiter PRO provides professional-grade protection that helps preserve capital, enforce discipline, and maintain consistency over the long term.

Trade with confidence. Protect your capital. Let discipline become automatic.


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Утилиты
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Lukas Roth
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Inakis Srl
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Prime Horizon
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4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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5 (1)
Эксперты
**Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте настройку "Расстояние между ордерами". Уменьшите его для достижения оптимальных результатов, лучше всего в пределах от 2 до 10.** Торговля на рынке Forex и в условиях волатильных рынков может быть сложной и рискованной. Ни одна стратегия не будет работать идеально 100% времени! С нашим новым экспертным советником "Super Hedge Fighter EA" вы получите новый взгляд на рынок! Вам больше не придется бояться волатильности, так как она станет источником дохо
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте «Расстояние между ордерами»... Уменьшите его для получения хороших результатов. Большие значения сделают советник гораздо безопаснее. Торговля на Форекс имеет миллион способов! Один из инновационных методов — это идти против течения! Здесь мы боремся с рынком и стараемся заработать на нём свой хлеб с маслом :) (Торговля — это риск, и вы можете потерять деньги!) Идея пришла отсюда! Борьба с рынком. Советник использует комбинацию: хеджирования, сеточной и тре
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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