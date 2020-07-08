VIEW THE CURRENCY STRENGTH AND PAIR STRENGTH FOR "X" BARS IN A GIVEN TIMEFRAME. The Currency Strength Multimeter indicator shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currencies:

AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD

Furthermore, it also shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currency pairs:

AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY

The indicator works on any chart and in any time frame. The strength, direction and rank data of each currency and currency pair is accessible through an indicator buffer. You may drop the indicator on a chart to show all the info or you can configure the indicator to only show the currencies and currency pair for the specific chart it's on.





The data is displayed as horizontal bar charts for currencies and currency pairs. It also displays a continuous line chart for currencies only.





The indicator inputs and defaults are as follows:

BarsLimit = 96 - Number of bars to display for the indicator.

= 96 - Number of bars to display for the indicator. BarsCalculation = 16 - Number of bars to use in calculation.

= 16 - Number of bars to use in calculation. ShowAllCurrencyPairs = true - False to show data for currency chart only.

= true - False to show data for currency chart only. DrawIndicator = true - False when using iCustom to access the data via buffers. NOTE: THE LENGTH OF THE "BarsCalculation" PARAMETER DETERMINES SENSITIVITY OF THE CURRENCY STRENGTH. SHORTER LENGTH - MORE SENSITIVE. LONGER LENGTH - LESS SENSITIVE. ADJUST ACCORDING TO YOUR TRADING STRATEGY AND TIMEFRAME. THE DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR M15 CHART.



