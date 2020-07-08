Currency Strength Multimeter

4.57

VIEW THE CURRENCY STRENGTH AND PAIR STRENGTH FOR "X" BARS IN A GIVEN TIMEFRAME.

The Currency Strength Multimeter indicator shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currencies:

  1. AUD
  2. CAD
  3. CHF
  4. EUR
  5. GBP
  6. JPY
  7. NZD
  8. USD
Furthermore, it also shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currency pairs:
  1. AUDCAD
  2. AUDCHF
  3. AUDJPY
  4. AUDNZD
  5. AUDUSD
  6. CADCHF
  7. CADJPY
  8. CHFJPY
  9. EURAUD
  10. EURCAD
  11. EURCHF
  12. EURGBP
  13. EURJPY
  14. EURNZD
  15. EURUSD
  16. GBPAUD
  17. GBPCAD
  18. GBPCHF
  19. GBPJPY
  20. GBPNZD
  21. GBPUSD
  22. NZDCAD
  23. NZDCHF
  24. NZDJPY
  25. NZDUSD
  26. USDCAD
  27. USDCHF
  28. USDJPY
The indicator works on any chart and in any time frame. The strength, direction and rank data of each currency and currency pair is accessible through an indicator buffer. You may drop the indicator on a chart to show all the info or you can configure the indicator to only show the currencies and currency pair for the specific chart it's on.

The data is displayed as horizontal bar charts for currencies and currency pairs. It also displays a continuous line chart for currencies only.

The indicator inputs and defaults are as follows:
  • BarsLimit = 96 - Number of bars to display for the indicator.
  • BarsCalculation = 16 - Number of bars to use in calculation.
  • ShowAllCurrencyPairs = true - False to show data for currency chart only.
  • DrawIndicator = true - False when using iCustom to access the data via buffers.
NOTE: THE LENGTH OF THE "BarsCalculation" PARAMETER DETERMINES SENSITIVITY OF THE CURRENCY STRENGTH. SHORTER LENGTH - MORE SENSITIVE. LONGER LENGTH - LESS SENSITIVE. ADJUST ACCORDING TO YOUR TRADING STRATEGY AND TIMEFRAME. THE DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR M15 CHART.


Reviews 8
Anthony Bourne
657
Anthony Bourne 2023.01.03 12:35 
 

Excellent purchase! This is a must have indicator for scalping, day trading and swing trading!!!

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2022.06.02 15:31 
 

GREAT JOB

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:02 
 

with other indicator for confirmation

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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cam028
6492
cam028 2025.10.08 02:06 
 

good product

Anthony Bourne
657
Anthony Bourne 2023.01.03 12:35 
 

Excellent purchase! This is a must have indicator for scalping, day trading and swing trading!!!

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2022.06.02 15:31 
 

GREAT JOB

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:02 
 

with other indicator for confirmation

Atstyle
45
Atstyle 2022.04.20 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andrei150
461
andrei150 2021.10.03 15:48 
 

Не медленно убрать навязываемый данным индикатором, масштаб свечей!😡 А так вполне пригодная вещь. 🙂

cicas65
254
cicas65 2021.08.05 14:00 
 

Grande indicatore. Basta saperlo leggere! Grazie.

Potresti inserire un allarme quando la coppia supera un determinato valore in positivo o in negativo?

Potresti anche far in modo da ricercare i max dei valori per ogni coppia?

Grazie.

Great indicator. Just know how to read it! Thank you.

Could you insert an alarm when the torque exceeds a certain value in positive or negative?

Could you also make sure to research the max values ​​for each pair?

Thank you.

Clay Pot
191
Clay Pot 2021.08.03 08:56 
 

Concept is fantastic just need a few more twicks

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