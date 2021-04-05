Super Spread Spreed

3

The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly.

Input parameters:

AlerT - true - a sound alert is turned on when the spread limit is exceeded

spread_limit - maximum spread, above which the signal sounds and the color changes

color_norm - normal spread color

color_big - high spread color

font - font

font_size - font size

width_X - X coordinate

height_Y - Y coordinate

background - true - display in the background

corner - in which to display the inscription

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Super Spread Spreed MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
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Max Min Trend
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows line - true - Enabled display of the connec
Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a
Candle Bar UP Timeframe
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes. Input parameters: BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe Candle_UP_TF = 60 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF = fals
Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper indicator is designed to find trend reversals on the current timeframe. Trading with it becomes very simple, since the indicator does all the hard work for you to find points of entry into the market. You just have to buy if a blue arrow appears, or sell if a red arrow appears. The indicator also displays dots (red and blue following the arrow). They show the current trend and are also signals for entry (if, for example, you missed the main entry along the arrow)
Best Trend Change Zone
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart. The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves. This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend. Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones. An indispensable assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator can work on all trading instruments. Important !!! Top trend if 2 (two) or more blue segments
Max Min Trend MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows line - true - Enabled display of the connec
Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a
Candle Bar UP Timeframe MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes. Input parameters: BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe Candle_UP_TF = PERIOD_H1 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF
Best Trend Change Zone MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart.   The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves.   This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend.   Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones.   An indispensable assistant in trading.   The indicator does not redraw.   The indicator can work on all trading instruments. Important !!! Top trend if 2 (two) or more bl
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Ivan Cabrera
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Ivan Cabrera 2021.11.08 23:17 
 

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