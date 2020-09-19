Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.
Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator
- Profit taking.
- Filter for market entry technics.
- Stop placement.
- Part of volatility breakout pattern.
- Determining major trend changes.
- Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.
Inputs
- lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average
- Method: Calculation method
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