Di Napoli Detrended Oscillator MT4

Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for overbought/oversold evaluation.

Uses of Detrended Oscillator indicator

Profit taking.

Filter for market entry technics.

Stop placement.

Part of volatility breakout pattern.

Determining major trend changes.

Part of Dinapoli Stretch pattern.

Inputs

lnpPeriod: Perid of moving average

Method: Calculation method

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