This Special Strong Arrows indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.





It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential.





This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.





The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one candle.













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