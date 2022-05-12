Super Trend Double Pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Super Trend Double Pro
- Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2
- Includes two indicators for much better market analysis
- Comes with various settings
- Comes with a display
- Displays statistical win/loss information
The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which shows historical win and loss information directly on the chart with no need to backtest.