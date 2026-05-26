M1 GoldSniper Pro MT5

5

M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5


Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1 

M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart. 

All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear. 



What Makes It Different

  • Triple Confirmation: EMA trend, CCI momentum, and ATR breakout must all pass before a signal is shown - no single-filter noise
  • Non-repaint guarantee: signals are calculated only on the closed candle and never change after appearing
  • Built-in Dynamic SR zones: gold resistance and silver support lines drawn automatically - no extra indicator needed
  • Multi-timeframe dashboard: see M1, M5, and M15 trend direction in one panel without switching charts
  • Filter diagnostic panel: shows exactly which condition is blocking a signal, so you always know why no arrow appeared
  • Spread-aware: live spread filter automatically blocks signals when market conditions are unfavorable 

How the Signal System Works

  • Filter 1 - EMA Trend (34 / 89): Only takes signals in the direction of the dominant trend. Blocks counter-trend entries that are the primary cause of M1 losses.
  • Filter 2 - CCI Momentum (14): Confirms that momentum is turning in the signal direction. Entries happen at the start of a move, not at its exhaustion point. 
  • Filter 3 - ATR Volatility Breakout: Filters out signals during flat, low-volatility conditions. Only confirms when real momentum is present in the bar.
Adds a fourth layer by requiring M5 trend alignment with the M1 signal. Enable for fewer, higher-quality entries. Disable for more signals in ranging markets. 

Key Features


  • Non-repaint BUY and SELL arrows on closed candles
  • Three independent confirmation filters
  • Dynamic support and resistance zones, auto-drawn
  • Dashboard: M1, M5, M15 trend, CCI zone, ATR, spread
  • Signal filter diagnostic panel (PASS / FAIL per filter)
  • BUY and SELL signal counter displayed on chart
  • Full alert system: popup, sound, email, push notification
  • Spread filter: blocks signals on abnormal spread
  • Optional M5 alignment filter for selective entries
  • ATR multiplier adjustable: more signals or fewer, higher quality
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe, primary target XAUUSD M1

Quick Start

  • Step 1 - Attach to XAUUSD M1 chart. Dashboard appears top-left immediately. 
  • Step 2 - Wait for a blue arrow (BUY) or red arrow (SELL). Confirm M1 and M5 trends match in the dashboard and spread is green before entering. 
  • Step 3 - Enter at the open of the next candle. Use the Dynamic SR zones to guide stop-loss and take-profit placement.

Best sessions: London 08:00-12:00 GMT and New York 13:00-17:00 GMT. Avoid entries immediately after major news events.
 

Main Input Parameters


-       EMA Fast / Slow: trend filter periods. Default: 34 / 89
-       CCI Period / Level: momentum filter. Default: 14 / 100
-       ATR Period / Multiplier: breakout filter sensitivity. Default: 14 / 1.0
-       Use HTF Filter: enable M5 alignment check. Default: true
-       Use Spread Filter / Max Spread: spread gate. Default: true / 50 points
-       SR Period: lookback for dynamic SR zones. Default: 20 bars
-       Arrow Size / Gap: visual settings. Default: 3 / 2.0
-       Show Dashboard: enable or disable the info panel. Default: true
-       Alert Popup / Sound / Email / Push: notification options

 

Notes

-       Recommended risk: 1 to 2 percent per trade
-       Optimized for XAUUSD M1 and M5. Works on any pair and timeframe
-       Past performance does not guarantee future results
-       Always use sound risk management

 

Thanks!
Отзывы 1
DominikDorner
656
DominikDorner 2026.06.02 12:06 
 

I bought this indicator yesterday since I think, there is a high potential.

I am just testing and reached out to the developer for some clarification. He is really supportive and nice and shared some additional information which was really helpful! Looking forward testing!

Рекомендуем также
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
JTC Smart Gold Indicator
Moses Adjaklo
Индикаторы
JTC Smart Gold Indicator is a professional trading indicator designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) 5-minute timeframe on MetaTrader 5. It focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities during the New York session while helping traders maintain a disciplined and structured trading approach. Unlike indicators that generate excessive signals, JTC is designed to prioritise quality over quantity, typically highlighting a small number of carefully selected opportunities during active
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
Библиотеки
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Smart Imbalance Edge
Aleksandr Poluchin
Индикаторы
Smart Imbalance Edge: Decode Institutional Footprints and Market Momentum The market doesn't move randomly. Its direction and structural shifts are driven by major players—institutional capital, banks, and hedge funds. Smart Imbalance Edge is an advanced, analytical MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help you spot these institutional footprints and measure the true force behind their actions. This isn't just another standard "ZigZag" indicator that blindly connects highs and lows. This algorithm sc
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Индикаторы
Smart DOM Tick Flow — авторский внутридневной индикатор, объединяющий адаптивный SmartDOM, анализ тикового потока, спектральную оценку ценового движения, уровни рыночной активности и многоуровневое подтверждение торговых сигналов. Центральный элемент индикатора — SmartDOM: динамическая карта движения ценового баланса и распределения активности по уровням. Она помогает видеть не только направление движения цены, но и внутреннюю структуру текущего рыночного аукциона — где сосредоточено основное у
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Индикаторы
Russian Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator — это мульти-таймфрейм инструмент технического анализа для MetaTrader 5. Индикатор использует анализ рыночной структуры на основе EMA совместно с мониторингом импульса, инструментами выравнивания тренда и настраиваемыми функциями фильтрации. Система разработана для помощи в анализе графиков на нескольких таймфреймах. Функции Анализ тренда EMA Индикатор использует EMA-расчёты для отображения структуры тренда и направления движения
Volume Profile Fibo Confluence
Yannick Dupont
Индикаторы
What if you could finally SEE where the market really wants to go? Most traders watch price. Pros watch VOLUME — where the money was actually traded. Volume Profile Fibo Confluence puts that reading right in front of you, in plain language, no jargon. WHAT YOU SEE ON YOUR CHART • The POC, the most-traded price: the market's natural magnet • The value area (VAH / VAL): the "house" where price spends its time • Automatic Fibonacci retracement + the golden pocket • Low-volume nodes
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Индикаторы
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Индикаторы
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
MR Volume Profile 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор "MR Volume Profile 5" — это графический инструмент, отображающий объем торгов на разных ценовых уровнях, а не во временных интервалах. Ключевым понятием в профиле объема является контрольная точка (POC) — ценовой уровень с наибольшим объемом торгов за сессию или временной диапазон. В то время как такие инструменты, как VWAP или OBV , показывают тренды объема, индикатор "MR Volume Profile 5" предоставляет подробную информацию о том, где происходит наибольшая рыночная активность на конкр
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAU
Indicador 3 Vela do movimento
Vagner Ferreira Da Silva
Индикаторы
Профессиональный индикатор мульти-таймфреймового мониторинга ОПИСАНИЕ ПРОДУКТА Scanner 3 do Movimento — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который одновременно отслеживает 11 таймфреймов и автоматически определяет специальный паттерн разворота из 3 свечей. С этим индикатором вам больше не нужно вручную переключаться между графиками. Вся информация отображается в одной панели прямо на экране MT5. ПРИНЦИП РАБОТЫ Свечной паттерн Индикатор ищет паттерн, сформированный 3 последовательными свечами.
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
Индикатор подчёркивает те моменты, которые профессиональный трейдер видит в обычных индикаторах. VisualVol визуально отображает разные показатели волатильности в единой шкале и общем масштабе. Подчёркивает цветом превышение показателей объёма. Одновременно могут быть отображены Тиковый и Реальный Объем, Действительный диапазон, ATR, размер свечи и ретурнс (разница open-close). Благодаря VisualVol вы увидите рыночные периоды и подходящее время для разных торговых операций. Индикатор отображает: т
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Volume Profile DD 1B
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Индикаторы
ВАЖНОЕ УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ – ТРЕБУЕТСЯ ЛИЦЕНЗИЯ И АКТИВАЦИЯ Инструкции по активации: После завершения покупки, пожалуйста, немедленно свяжитесь с нами, чтобы получить ключ лицензии, пароль или данные для активации. Без них программное обеспечение не будет работать. Мы здесь, чтобы обеспечить бесперебойный процесс активации и помочь вам с любыми вопросами. Многоязычная настройка Чтобы улучшить ваш торговый опыт, мы предлагаем полную настройку программного обеспечения на нескольких языках. Наша
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Другие продукты этого автора
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
M1 Gold Sniper Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
M1 GoldSniper Pro:  The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders. Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger. Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear. MetaTrader 5 ve rsion: 
Institutional Blueprint MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Institutional Blueprint (MT5) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Smar
Supply demand zone confirm MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Forex traders often observe increased market activity near Supply and Demand zones, which are levels formed based on zones where strong price movements have previously occurred. The Supply Demand Strong Weak Confirm Indicator utilizes fractals and the ATR indicator to identify and plot support and resistance zones on the price chart. These zones are categorized as follows: - Weak: significant high and low points in the trend. - Untested: crucial turning points in the price chart that the pric
Passband Filter Oscillator MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
This pass-band oscillator reduces lag in market data by filtering out high and low frequencies. It uses two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) with periods of 40 and 60. Trigger points are added using an RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. The pass-band waveform output is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root to create trigger levels. Buy when the pass-band crosses above its -RMS line and short when it crosses below the RMS line. The indicator
Standard Deviation Channel MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The MT4 Channel Standard Deviation Indicator automatically plots support and resistance channels on the price chart using price standard deviation. It indicates BULLISH and BEARISH market conditions and is suitable for both new and advanced forex traders. This indicator offers support, resistance, entry, and exit levels, along with stop-loss and take-profit points. It accurately identifies BULLISH and BEARISH market trends, making it effective for both intraday and long-term trading across var
ADX MA advanced Trend strength
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
ADX MA: The Ultimate Trend Strength Guide In forex trading, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is a vital indicator for gauging trend strength. Here's a streamlined approach to using ADX for effective trading: 1. Add ADX to your forex chart. 2. Interpret ADX values: <20 is weak, >40 is strong. 3. Identify trend direction: +DI above -DI indicates an upward trend, and vice versa. 4. Execute trades based on ADX and trend: Strong up trend, consider buying; strong down trend, consider selling; we
Dot Histogram Trend for Buy Sell
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The Dot on Histogram Trend indicator is a straightforward tool in forex trading. When used in conjunction with other indicators, it can be highly rewarding. The indicator consists of a blue and red histogram, representing positive and negative territories, respectively. Buy opportunities arise when the histogram is positive, while sell opportunities emerge when it's negative. Signal Steps: 1. Dot at Zero Level:    - Green Dot: Indicates a clear uptrend; take action.    - Red Dot: Do nothing;
ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
ICT Kill Zones   marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn. The M
Order Block Pro MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
FVG Hunter MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
Volatility Apex Pro MT4 Indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Утилиты
Lot Architect MT4 — Risk-Based Position Sizer & Trade Panel Stop doing lot-size math in your head. Lot Architect calculates the exact position size for the risk you choose, shows the money and reward-to-risk before you commit, and places the order in one click — all from a clean, modern panel that sits on your chart. Built for traders who manage risk deliberately: scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm / funded-account traders who must respect a fixed risk-per-trade. Risk-based position sizer and
Edge Radar Pro MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Edge Radar Pro MT4 — every pair, scored by edge. Edge Radar Pro scans your entire Market Watch and, for every symbol, auto-optimizes three price-action strategies — Momentum, Reversal and Breakout — across a grid of signal strengths and ATR-based SL/TP pairs. Each combination is backtested on closed bars only (non-repaint), and the winner is ranked by a single honest number: the Edge Score. Most scanners rank by raw Profit Factor — which flatters tiny samples. The Edge Score is a confidence-adju
Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
This pass-band oscillator seeks to pass-band out both high and low frequencies from market data to eliminate wiggles from the resultant signal thus significantly reducing lag. This pass-band indicator achieves this by using 2 differenced EMA's of varying periods. (40 and 60). Trigger points for the pass-band oscillator are added with a RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. Output of the pass-band waveform is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root of
Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The SDL Trend Signals MT5 indicator shows the market direction with a colored moving average line. It has three inputs: Period (calculation period), Method (calculation method), and Applied price (price used for calculations). The indicator has three buffers: Uptrend, Downtrend, and ExtMapBuffer (for indicator values). The Bullish slope is in BLUE, and the Bearish slope is in RED. For example, an upward slope indicates a Bullish market (Blue), and a downward slope indicates a Bearish market (R
RSI Experiment Extended MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals. The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters. Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels. Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data. For each bar, i
Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period. Key Features: - Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels. - Color
TrendPulse Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
TrendPulse Pro MT5    identifies trend direction and reversals on any symbol and timeframe. It colors each candle by trend, marks reversal bars with clear arrow signals, and instantly draws ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — so you always know where to enter, where to protect capital, and where to take profits, without any manual calculation. Every signal is based on closed bars and does not repaint. How It Works Each closed bar is scored by three independent conditions: •          Fas
Currency Strength Compass MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro) Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side. Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has cl
ICT Kill Zones Sessions
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.  The MT
Order Block Pro for MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
ConfluX Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
ConfluX Pro - Multi-Filter Trend Confluence Indicator ConfluX Pro is a multi-filter confluence indicator built to help traders identify higher-quality entries by requiring several independent market factors to agree before a signal is shown. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only - the indicator never repaints and never reads future price data. HOW IT WORKS Specifically optimized for XAUUSD, BTCUSD - this indicator adapts to changing market conditions through ATR-based volatility l
Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Gann Trend Navigator Gann Trend Navigator is a decision-focused trend indicator built around the classic Gann, redesigned for traders who want a clear read on market direction and a ready-to-use order plan on every confirmed signal — without staring at a blank chart wondering where to enter. Instead of leaving you with a line to interpret, the indicator translates Gann swing logic into a complete, structured setup: a BUY or SELL arrow, an Entry level, a protective Stop Loss, and three scaled tar
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
Фильтр:
DominikDorner
656
DominikDorner 2026.06.02 12:06 
 

I bought this indicator yesterday since I think, there is a high potential.

I am just testing and reached out to the developer for some clarification. He is really supportive and nice and shared some additional information which was really helpful! Looking forward testing!

Do Thi Phuong Anh
2351
Ответ разработчика Do Thi Phuong Anh 2026.06.02 14:24
Thank you for your interest and for asking so many questions about the indicator. You're a great buyer! I've sent you a message, hoping to answer your questions!
Ответ на отзыв