Volume Profile DD 1B

Volume Profile – Advanced Market Analysis Tool
The Volume Profile is a sophisticated analytical tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into market dynamics. It captures price fluctuations over time, offering a live graphical representation of auction data that reveals collective behavioral patterns influencing price movements.

At its core, the Value Area represents the price range containing 68% of the day’s trading activity. This zone, aligned with standard deviation, highlights where the majority of trades occur.

Key Features:

  • Volume Point of Control (VPOC): Identifies the fair price level with the highest traded volume within a specified period.

  • Value Area High (VAH) & Value Area Low (VAL): Define the upper and lower boundaries of the value area.

  • Developing Value Area: Tracks the evolving value range in real-time, offering insights into market shifts.

This MT4-compatible indicator works seamlessly across tick, minute, and range bars, with flexible adjustments to suit your trading strategy. It helps traders accurately identify support and resistance levels by fine-tuning the Value Area and look-back period.

Additionally, the indicator continuously plots the Value Area and VPOC for both current and previous day’s candlesticks, making it particularly effective for lower time frames.

Enhanced Functionalities & Customization
To streamline your analysis, the Volume Profile indicator includes intuitive features:

  • Value Area Toggle (VA): Show or hide the Value Area instantly.

  • Drawing Toggle (DR): Enable or disable the Volume Profile drawing for a clear chart view.

  • Delete Profile (DLT): Quickly remove the profile to maintain a clean and focused chart.

A movable rectangular box allows for precise positioning of the profile to:

  • Measure specific price zones

  • Identify key supply and demand areas

  • Pinpoint critical support and resistance levels

This combination of customization, intuitive controls, and precision tools ensures every trader can tailor their analysis for maximum effectiveness.

Inputs/Features:
✔ Foreground or Background Display
✔ Value Area (VA) Toggle
✔ Point of Control (POC) 68%
✔ Value Area Line
✔ Extended POC

Visualization Options
Color Schemes:

  • PColor Enum:

    • C1: Mono Color

    • C2: Gauss Bell Color (gradient effect)

  • Customizable colors for:

    • Main profile (MainClr)

    • Point of Control (POC) (POCClr)

    • Statistical lines (e.g., 25% and 87% levels)

Profile Display:

  • Profiles can be drawn in the background (U1) or foreground (U2) via enum_bUp.

  • Interactive buttons:

    • Dr: Drag profile

    • DLT: Delete profile

    • VA: Toggle value area lines

Key Levels:

  • POC (Point of Control) displayed as a solid line.

  • Optional 25% and 87% lines with configurable styles and colors.

  • Price range divided into segments (div = 10 by default) for volume distribution.

Interactive Controls
Keyboard Shortcuts:

  • Q (KeyRoll): Toggles between mono and Gauss color schemes.

  • W (HShowLevels): Toggles horizontal level visibility.

  • A (KeyTop): Switches between background and foreground display.

  • Z (KeyFix): Toggles chart scale fixing.

Mouse Events:

  • Double-click to start drawing a rectangular profile area.

  • Drag to adjust the rectangle, then click to finalize.

Performance Optimization

  • Utilizes caching (ProfileData struct) to store profile data and reduce redraw overhead.

  • Limits redraw time to 500ms (maxTime) to avoid lag.

  • Only redraws profiles when necessary (e.g., on scroll, zoom, or data change).

Recommended System Specifications:

  • Minimum RAM: 2GB (4GB or more recommended for smoother performance).

  • Processor: Multi-core CPU (Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 and above preferred).

  • Graphics: Dedicated GPU (optional, but recommended for rendering large datasets).

  • Storage: SSD recommended for faster data access.

Data Processing

  • Fetches tick volume, high, and low prices from the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

  • Calculates volume distribution across price levels within the defined time range.

  • Supports retry logic (up to 3 attempts) for data fetching to handle potential failures.

