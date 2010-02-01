Golden Wolf Grid Pro MT4

Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters.

Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15, so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, account type, spread, commission, and risk preferences.

The EA is best suited for broker accounts with low spread, fast execution, and stable trading conditions for Gold. ECN, RAW, or Pro accounts are recommended for better performance.

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1006/Golden_Wolf_Grid_PRO_Instructions_EN__1.txt

Main Features:

Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold

Recommended timeframe: M15

Fully automated trading

Grid-based trading logic

Ready-to-use optimized settings

Ability to perform your own optimization

Suitable for forward testing

Maximum number of positions per day

Trading days filter

Trading hours filter

Maximum drawdown control with MaxDD %

Take Profit and Stop Loss protection

Flexible lot settings

Trade comment settings

Information panel on the chart

Suitable for low-spread accounts

How It Works

Golden Wolf Grid PRO analyzes Gold price movement and opens trades according to the configured trading logic. The EA can use a structured series of orders to work with XAUUSD volatility. You can adjust all key parameters, including lot size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, maximum drawdown, trading hours, trading days, and the maximum number of positions per day.

The EA does not require constant manual control, but before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and adjust the settings according to your broker’s trading conditions.

Recommended Trading Conditions:

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Account type: ECN / RAW / Pro

Spread: low

Execution: fast

VPS: recommended for stable operation

Input Parameters:

Lot size

Magic Number

Take Profit

Stop Loss

MaxDD %

Maximum positions per day

Trading days

Trading hours

Grid settings

Filter settings

Trade comment

Chart information panel settings

Who This EA Is For

Golden Wolf Grid PRO is suitable for traders who want to automate Gold trading and use a ready-made grid trading system. It is also suitable for users who prefer to optimize parameters themselves and perform forward testing before running the EA on a real account.

Before Using

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA on historical data, optimize it for your broker, and check its performance on a demo account or through forward testing. For better results, use a broker with a low spread on XAUUSD and stable order execution.

Risk Warning: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Grid strategies may increase exposure during strong one-directional market movements. Use reasonable risk settings, control your lot size, and do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.