Parabolic SAR strategies EA

Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below:

NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best.


Trade settings

  • Lots- This is the lot size for opening trades. If this value is greater than zero, then fixed lots will be used.
  • RiskPercentage- The percentage of free margin to risk in a trade. The Lots setting must be left as 0 to use this setting instead.
  • TakeProfit- The fixed take profit valuein points. If 0 then no take profit will be set.
  • StopLoss- The fixed stop loss value in points. If 0 then no stop loss will be set.
  • CloseOnReverseSignal- If set to 1 or true, then trades will be closed if a trade signal opposite the one that opened the trade appears.
  • WaitForCrossBarClose- A trade will only occur after the bar where the cross occurred closes.
  • OneTradeAtAtime- If set to true, then only one trade will be opened at a time.
  • MaximumTrades- If this setting is greater than 0, then the EA will be limited to a maximum of this number of trades at any one time.

Settings for trailing stop:

  • AllowTrailingStop- This setting must be set to true if trailing stop is to activate.
  • TrailDistance- The trailing stop will be this distance in points away from the price.
  • TrailTrigger- The trailing stop will only start when the trade is at least this number of points in profit.
  • TrailStep- After the trailing is active, a new modification will only occur when there is at least a change of this points. This prevents too many trade modifications on every little price change and hence saves on memory usage.

Parabolic SAR settings:

  • PsarStep- Step setting for the parabolic SAR.
  • PsarMaximum- Maximum setting for the parabolic SAR.

In the EA, a buy signal or uptrend is when the first dot of the Parabolic SAR appears below the low of the bar when there is a trend change. A sell signal or downtrend is when the first dot of a trend change appears above the high of the bar.

Recommended products
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Utilities
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
FoxterAI
Serhii Shal
Experts
FoxterAI — Grid Trading EA with ATR-Adaptive Step and Interactive Control Panel FoxterAI is an automated grid trading robot for MetaTrader 4 built on an averaging grid strategy. The grid step is calculated from the ATR indicator rather than a fixed pip value: during high volatility orders are placed wider, during low volatility — closer together. The EA manages two independent series simultaneously — BUY and SELL. Key Feature: Control Panel Fully Works Inside the Strategy Tester The built-in int
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
Embassy mt4
Ntokozo Mnguni
Experts
### FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0 - Enhanced AI-Powered Trading System **Unlock Elite-Level Trading with AI Intelligence – Designed for Every Trader, Every Market, Every Account!** Are you ready to elevate your trading game with a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that combines razor-sharp scalping strategies, advanced machine learning, and robust risk management? Introducing **FX Kings Elite Scalper v13.0**, the ultimate AI-enhanced trading system built for maximum profitability, adaptability,
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Piramida Grid EA analyzes the values of the Slope Direction Line indicator for determining position entry. The grid of orders changes once the market reverses. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Automatic detection of 4 and 5 decimal places. Expert Advisor Setup: period = 32; - period for the Slope Direction Line indicator FilterNumber = 2; - Slope Direction Line filter setup ma_m
BambooEA
Kun Jiao
Experts
Bamboo EA Forex Trading System Functional Description Basic Overview Bamboo EA is an automated forex trading Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout strategy. The system employs a unique breakout detection mechanism combined with ATR dynamic risk management, aiming to capture trading opportunities during market volatility. It trades the gold pair XAUUSD on the M1 chart. The EA performs exceptionally well during trending breakout markets but shows average performance during sideways movements. Be
FREE
Fat Cow
Georgios Baizanis
Experts
1 trade maximum 1 time per daily. No grid, no martingale. Each trade is protected by Stop loss while there is a profit trailing logic all inbuilt in the logic. Very high accuracy. The EA is not trading daily but when it trades is profitable almost all the time. Is very easy to set up and you can run it out of the box as long as you specify according to your balance the trading lots. There is a slippage control parameter field where you can send to your broker the desired threshold of slippage d
MSB Robot
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete auto
Autolock
Aleksey Semenov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Autolock Expert Advisor is based on the mathematical system with no indicators. The first order direction is specified in the settings, then the algorithm sets to work. The main operation principle - no averaging till the opposite order is closed by trailing. The EA uses averaging with martingale, trailing and stop orders. The product can be used as an assistant - select NOTRADE as the frist order type and magic = 0. Settings First order type – first order type. martingale mode – martingale typ
MACD Strategy 3A
Nuri Ljachka
Experts
MACD trading strategy is the most popular among traders. Is it profitable? You can download the demo and beckets the mechanical trading system on your own. With the Expert Adviser you have the opportunity for testing the MACD mechanical trading system, in a accurate and  efficient way. MACD universal  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  all currency pairs and all timeframes.   It opens trades on MACD-main and MACD-signal line crossover. Features: Automated risk management as percent of ba
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Fibo Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Fibo Eagle EA for MT4 - Fibonacci-Based Grid Trading Expert Advisor Overview FiboEagleEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want an automated trading system powered by the Fibonacci sequence. This EA integrates grid trading principles with advanced money management tools, delivering a blend of precision, adaptability, and profitability potential. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, FiboEagleEA adjusts to various market conditions, making it a ve
Gold Grid Pro001
Shui Zhi Niu
Experts
加载黄金M1图表.资金不低于10000，建议使用美分账户。 黄金网格，使用马丁，套期保值，不错过每一笔行情。 免责声明：EA不能保证客户盈利，市场有风险，计算机及网络也存在间接风险，任何因素导致的一切可能的风险及损失均由客户自己承担。 EA不使用任何指标。智能交易系统根据行情打开交易，然后可以建立订单网络或使用止损。 是一款智能交易顾问，能够以微薄的利润部分平仓大量市场头寸。小部分平仓可让您快速及有效地减少亏损的部位。主要的交易策略是建立一个部位网络，并在给定利润的框架内以小部分平仓。顾问分析市场部位并将其手分成几部分。因这种方法，价格的小幅波动会导致部分部位的计算平仓。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2147803?source=Site +Profile+Seller 您可以在这里找到所有设置！
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
EA Secret Average Trade MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
GRV Grid
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilities
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Extreme lines
Konstantin Baryshev
Utilities
A very simple script. It quickly places lines along zero lines and local extremes, greatly facilitating routine work at the beginning of the trading day. The lines on the round prices are placed inside the work screen in a given interval. Extremes are placed within a period defined by the trader, based on data from different timeframes from M15 to MN1 Settings: Extreme lines - switch lines at extremes (true - enabled) Zero lines - switch of lines at zero levels (true - enabled) Distance between
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
More from author
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Tonnys Trendline EA
Tonny Obare
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName:   The name of the line to track. You can either   * rename the trend li
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
Tonny Obare
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
MA strategies EA
Tonny Obare
5 (6)
Experts
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are e
Trade Simplifier
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Free Parabolic SAR EA
Tonny Obare
1.5 (2)
Experts
Free parabolic SAR expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using Parabolic SAR dots. It opens and closes trades based on the first dots of a new trend. The various settings are explained below. Parameters NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. StopLoss - Stop loss setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allo
FREE
Trade Simplifier Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Free RSI EA
Tonny Obare
3.5 (6)
Experts
Free RSI expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using rsi level crosses. You can set which levels the Ea should use to open and close trades. The various settings are explained below. NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default. Allo
FREE
Free TrendLine EA
Tonny Obare
4.67 (6)
Utilities
Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName: The name of the line to track. You can either * rename the trend line t
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
Profitstat premium
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Profitstat premium version scans your trading history and displays performance on the chart. The premium version is far more flexible than the free one. The premium version contains the following features that you won't find in the free version: Ability to horizontally position the indicator as you prefer. Ability to display results in money or in pips with the option to hide or display one or both of them. An option to show stats for only the chart symbol. An option to only show data from a cer
Automatic stops
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Feat
RSI Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
4.33 (3)
Experts
RSI strategies EA supports multiple RSI based strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing RSI strategy, through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable RSI strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before
Fibonacci Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
Thumbs up
Tonny Obare
Experts
Introducing Thumbs Up EA: The Consistent Profit Engine Built for Modern Markets Tired of complex EAs that require constant tweaking? Meet   Thumbs Up EA   – the sophisticated, set-and-forget expert advisor engineered for steady, resilient growth across any market trend. Born from a groundbreaking strategy, Thumbs Up EA features a proprietary   smart trade management system   that patiently maximizes profits from every move. It’s not about high-frequency trading—it’s about precision, patience, an
MACD Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
MACD strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple MACD strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MACD strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable MACD strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place ho
Trade Simplifier Premium Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
Telegram Sender Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
MA Strategies EA mt5
Tonny Obare
Experts
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are ex
Automatic Stops MT5
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Featu
PSAR Strategies EA mt5
Tonny Obare
3 (1)
Experts
Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in
MACD Strategies EA Mt5
Tonny Obare
Experts
MACD   strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple   MACD   strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing   MACD   strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable   MACD   strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are s
Trade Simplifier Premium
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
Telegram Sender
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review