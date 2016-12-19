Free Parabolic SAR EA

1.5

Free parabolic SAR expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using Parabolic SAR dots. It opens and closes trades based on the first dots of a new trend. The various settings are explained below.


Parameters

NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy.

  • Lots- This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting.
  • StopLoss- Stop loss setting.
  • AllowBuy- Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default.
  • AllowSell- Set to true to allow sell trades. This setting is true by default.
  • StartHour- The terminal hour of which the EA should start trading.
  • EndHour- The hour of which the EA should stop trading. By default the EA is set to stay active the whole day.
  • PSAR settings- These are settings for the Parabolic SAR to be used.
  • Step- Step setting for the psar indicator.
  • Maximum- Maximum setting for the psar indicator.
  • MagicNumber- This is the unique identifier for the EAs trades. This number must be different for each chart you've attached the EA only if the chart currency pairs are the same.
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josev3
28
josev3 2021.06.30 15:32 
 

No me funcionó bien, solo perder hace.

Tonny Obare
94624
Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2021.06.30 16:46
Hello. This EA is for discovering your own PSAR strategies. The default inputs don't promise any results. It's simply for automating your own parabolic sar strategies.
Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 14:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7688
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.23 18:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

docmo1
66
docmo1 2017.09.14 16:47 
 

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Anecito Dealca
50
Anecito Dealca 2017.03.17 10:38 
 

EA is good and simple :) I will give 5 stars rating if you update to put a take profit or TP please.....

Juvenille Emperor Limited
103133
Eleni Anna Branou 2017.02.11 22:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Engel
461
Thomas Engel 2016.12.19 13:51 
 

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