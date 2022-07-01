Trades copier

5

You Can Instantly Copy All the Trades from one account to another account in MT4.

It only copy inside the same computer or same VPS.

You can also use it to copy from MT4 to MT5, then you also need to download the MT5 version and set the SEND and RECEIVE accordingly.

MT5 Version download - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88791

Note: If you download the demo version, it will not copy the trade into the real account as demo version does not work on real account.

Sometime you will find trade not getting copied as there is a price difference on both account. So increase the slippage pips in settings to make the copy happen even if there is a slight difference in price

Why Use This Product ?

1. Its the cheapest and most simple to use. Similar products available are either costly or have lot of settings and still sometime misses the trades or make         multiple copies of same trade.

2. It can copy both Pending Orders and Market Execution Orders across multiple Accounts. 

3. If the Trade is modified or partially closed in the sending account, the receiving accounts also successfully modify tat particular Trade.

4. You can exponentially increase or decrease the trade lot size while coping into the destination account.

5. Sometime different broker  provide slightly different price, this tool will wait for the exact price or you could add some slippage pip to take trade with slightly different price.

6. It can copy and modify trades either opened by another robot  or manually opened by the trader.

7. Just applying it on one single chart will work for the entire account.


How To SET IT UP ?

1. You need two Mt4 terminal for the compete setup. So install second mt4 terminal in the same computer or vps.

2. In the first mt4 terminal, open your account which can run the test version of any ea. Start running your test version of any ea you want to copy from, on that terminal.

3. In the same terminal, on a different chart put this EA  and in the Ea settings, set it to SEND. This will send all open trades opened by the other EA running in the account to your second MT4 account.

4.Now open the second MT4 terminal. Use your second account here. Again put this "Trade_Copier" Ea on this platform and set it to "RECEIVE".

Any trade opened in your first MT4 platform by a different Ea will get copied to your second MT4 platform where the receiving account is running.




The sending account MT4 and the receiving account MT4, both should have the EA running on them.

The Upload Refresh Rate in millisecond is the delay at which data will be uploaded into the internal database. During the delay time, the sender will stop accessing the database, thus allowing the receiver to access it.

The Download Refresh Rate in millisecond is the delay at which data will be read from the the internal database. During the delay time, the receiver will stop accessing the database, thus allowing the sender to update the database with new data if required.

Reviews 2
Segun M Makanjuola
410
Segun M Makanjuola 2023.04.08 10:24 
 

VERY NICE

asnpanchal
64
asnpanchal 2022.11.09 19:01 
 

One of the best Utility software where you can copy your trades from the master account to the other multiple accounts of MT4 to MT4 or MT4 to MT5. This will save a lot of money by using it along with demo products and copy the genuine trade into real account without buying any costly EA. I am using this EA and happy with the performance and the accuracy of the trades copied to the other accounts. Deb is an experienced developer who provides very good support on how to use the EA/Utilities products and after sale support is Excellent. I must recommend this if you do not want to spend high money to buy EA.

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Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
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5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
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Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Multipair Analyzer  - An expert advisor which analyze market structure across multiple currency pairs. Its a tool which uses purely price action structure based trading strategy.  Based on the market structure, the EA finds the optimal place to enter and can either take trade or can alert the user to take a better look. Just by placing the EA one one chart, all the other currency pairs are automatically analyzed.  Based on its analysis it provide multiple messages . These messages can be easil
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Grid Trend Multiply is a non directional expert advisor which use Martingale to close trade in profit As a user, you need to set the direction in which the EA will take the trade. You can set to either BUY or SELL when you want it to trade in a trending market. In a ranging market, you can set the EA to take both BUY and SELL at the same time.  It is a delta neutral strategy which capitalize on the concept that market will visit the same price again and again thus allowing the EA to close the po
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A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale. Benefit of this ea : Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner. Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade
Fixed SL TP Simple EA
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Fixed SL TP Simple EA use Breakout Strategy on Range  to enter into the trade. This is my first design for a fixed risk trading system. So profit gain will be not that great. Check out this new EA with better profit on fixed SL -  Trend Following Expert Advisor You will either make money on a trade or lose money on it. Be a man and simply move on to the nest trade setup. This EA DO NOT USE any kind of risky money management like (Martingale or Grid) system to recover your losses. The EA  us
Trend Following Expert Advisor
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Trend Following Expert advisor follows trend to take trade.              MT5 Version Click Here Only for Serious Traders who Understands that get rich quick Expert advisor does not exist. Growth without blowing the account is the right method to grow. NON MARTINGALE. FIXED STOPLOSS                                                  PAIRS FOR BETTER RESULT (USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc) This EA do not have any kind of loss recovery logic in it so When you suffer a loss, just move on. This will happe
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MACD Spipper is a simple trend trading and swing entry EA. NO MARTINGLE ,  NO GRID FIXED STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT. User have the option to exit early in case the price is not moving well. Pros: The EA can be trade with a very small Account Balance. It will not blow your account by accumulating losses. On right market conditions, it can give a huge return with a very small initial risk. Cons: The Ea do not perform well on ranging pairs. You can have a lot of losing trades All types of broker can
Trades Copier MT5
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You Can  Copy All the Trades from one MT5 terminal to another MT5 terminal hosting two different accounts in the same computer or VPS. It will work with same broker as well as different broker. You can also use it to copy from MT5 to MT4, then you also need to download the MT4 version and set the SEND and RECEIVE accordingly. MT4 version download-  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83400 Note: While Testing with demo version, do not use real account, as it will not copy. If your trades are
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Segun M Makanjuola
410
Segun M Makanjuola 2023.04.08 10:24 
 

VERY NICE

Debashish Sahu
1227
Reply from developer Debashish Sahu 2023.04.08 17:11
Thank you. If you have any doubt, I am always available to assist you.
asnpanchal
64
asnpanchal 2022.11.09 19:01 
 

One of the best Utility software where you can copy your trades from the master account to the other multiple accounts of MT4 to MT4 or MT4 to MT5. This will save a lot of money by using it along with demo products and copy the genuine trade into real account without buying any costly EA. I am using this EA and happy with the performance and the accuracy of the trades copied to the other accounts. Deb is an experienced developer who provides very good support on how to use the EA/Utilities products and after sale support is Excellent. I must recommend this if you do not want to spend high money to buy EA.

Debashish Sahu
1227
Reply from developer Debashish Sahu 2022.11.10 03:10
Thank you for this great review. Do not hesitate to contact me on the mail id provided in the EA, if you face any problem while using the EA
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