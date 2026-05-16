Telegram Sender Mt4

Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts

Telegram Sender is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts.

Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group.

Key Features

Instant MetaTrader to Telegram notifications

Supports both private chats and Telegram groups

Real-time buy and sell signal alerts

Sends order open, close, SL, and TP updates

Lightweight and optimized for low CPU usage

Easy setup with Telegram Bot integration

EAs, and manual trading

Clean and customizable message formatting

Reliable delivery with fast execution

Suitable for VPS environments

Perfect For

Forex traders

Signal providers

Automated trading systems

Scalpers and swing traders

Traders managing multiple accounts

Trading communities and Telegram channels

Easy Setup

Create a Telegram bot using BotFather Copy your Bot Token Add your bot to your chat or channel with posting privileges Add api.telegram.org/ to allowed webrequest URLs in your Metatrader Attach Telegram Sender to your chart Add your Chat ID or Group ID Start receiving alerts instantly



