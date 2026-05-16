Telegram Sender
- Utilities
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Tonny ObareMy recommended brokers:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/qk6hiq4a
https://affs.click/HCn95
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 May 2026
- Activations: 5
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts
Telegram Sender is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts.
Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group.
Key Features
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Instant MetaTrader to Telegram notifications
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Supports both private chats and Telegram groups
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Real-time buy and sell signal alerts
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Sends order open, close, SL, and TP updates
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Lightweight and optimized for low CPU usage
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Easy setup with Telegram Bot integration
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EAs, and manual trading
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Clean and customizable message formatting
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Reliable delivery with fast execution
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Suitable for VPS environments
Perfect For
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Forex traders
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Signal providers
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Automated trading systems
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Scalpers and swing traders
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Traders managing multiple accounts
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Trading communities and Telegram channels
Easy Setup
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Create a Telegram bot using BotFather
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Copy your Bot Token
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Add your bot to your chat or channel with posting privileges
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Add api.telegram.org/ to allowed webrequest URLs in your Metatrader
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Attach Telegram Sender to your chart
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Add your Chat ID or Group ID
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Start receiving alerts instantly