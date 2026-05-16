Telegram Sender


Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts

Telegram Sender is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts.

Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group.

Key Features

  • Instant MetaTrader to Telegram notifications

  • Supports both private chats and Telegram groups

  • Real-time buy and sell signal alerts

  • Sends order open, close, SL, and TP updates

  • Lightweight and optimized for low CPU usage

  • Easy setup with Telegram Bot integration

  • EAs, and manual trading

  • Clean and customizable message formatting

  • Reliable delivery with fast execution

  • Suitable for VPS environments

Perfect For

  • Forex traders

  • Signal providers

  • Automated trading systems

  • Scalpers and swing traders

  • Traders managing multiple accounts

  • Trading communities and Telegram channels

Easy Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot using BotFather

  2. Copy your Bot Token

  3. Add your bot to your chat or channel with posting privileges

  4. Add api.telegram.org/ to allowed webrequest URLs in your Metatrader

  5. Attach Telegram Sender to your chart

  6. Add your Chat ID or Group ID

  7. Start receiving alerts instantly



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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
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Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
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Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
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