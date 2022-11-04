Tonnys Trendline EA

4.2

Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below:

Lots: The lot size for trading.

RiskPercentage: Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin.

TrendLineName: The name of the line to track. You can either *rename the trend line to myline or alternatively enter the existing name of the trend line in the EA.

UpBuy: Set true/1 to buy if the line is crossed or touched upwards from below.

UpSell: Set true/1 to sell if the line is crossed or touched upwards from below.

DownBuy: Set true/1 to buy if the line is crossed or touched downwards from above.

DownSell: Set true/1 to sell if the line is crossed or touched downwards from above.

TakeProfit: TakeProfit distance in points.

StopLoss: StopLoss distance in points.

MaximumTrades: Maximum number of trades the ea can keep open at the same time for the chart pair and MagicNumber.

MagicNumber: Unique id for trades from a certain instance of the ea. If running more than one instance on the same currency pair then each instance should have a different magic number. For instances on different pairs, the same number can be used.

* To rename a trend line simply;

1) Double click on it to select it.

2) Left click on it.

3) Click on trend line properties on the small window that appears.

4) Enter the new name as myline so the ea can monitor it.

5) Click on the OK button on the screen or click enter on your keyboard.


Reviews 6
alireza_sk
25
alireza_sk 2026.07.15 13:25 
 

excellent , its my favorite

Rafael D Albuquerque
49
Rafael D Albuquerque 2025.02.28 13:22 
 

Good morning, I am having difficulties. Every time the robot tries to open an order, the following error appears: failed market buy 0.01 USD/CAD (unsupported filling mode). My broker, ICTrading, operates with market orders. Can you help me, please?

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2024.03.13 19:04 
 

Incredible EA ... Performance at par

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alireza_sk
25
alireza_sk 2026.07.15 13:25 
 

excellent , its my favorite

Rafael D Albuquerque
49
Rafael D Albuquerque 2025.02.28 13:22 
 

Good morning, I am having difficulties. Every time the robot tries to open an order, the following error appears: failed market buy 0.01 USD/CAD (unsupported filling mode). My broker, ICTrading, operates with market orders. Can you help me, please?

Tonny Obare
94483
Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2025.02.28 15:33
Kindly download the latest v1.1 with minor bug fixes.
Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2024.03.13 19:04 
 

Incredible EA ... Performance at par

Jason Smith
3424
Jason Smith 2023.10.28 10:36 
 

Buggy

Tonny Obare
94483
Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2023.10.28 14:03
Hello. Errors on trading operations are mainly a result of wrong user inputs. Do send us a screenshot of the errors.
Norbert Rauhut
53
Norbert Rauhut 2023.04.15 21:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tonny Obare
94483
Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2023.04.17 07:53
Hello. Glad you like it. Kindly get in touch for custom coding.
Ivaylo Melkov
717
Ivaylo Melkov 2023.01.20 08:31 
 

Did not work.

Please help!

Tonny Obare
94483
Reply from developer Tonny Obare 2023.02.07 11:56
Hello. did you rename the line accordingly? Inbox for further assistance.
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