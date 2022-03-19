Thumbs up

Introducing Thumbs Up EA: The Consistent Profit Engine Built for Modern Markets

Tired of complex EAs that require constant tweaking? Meet Thumbs Up EA – the sophisticated, set-and-forget expert advisor engineered for steady, resilient growth across any market trend.

Born from a groundbreaking strategy, Thumbs Up EA features a proprietary smart trade management system that patiently maximizes profits from every move. It’s not about high-frequency trading—it’s about precision, patience, and powerful results.

Why Thumbs Up EA Stands Apart

 Proven & Resilient: Rigorously tested across diverse market conditions, showing remarkable consistency with a smooth, upward equity curve.

 Fully Automated Sophistication: Just set your lot size once. All advanced logic—entries, exits, and risk management—is seamlessly built-in.

 Trend-Optimized Performance: Captures extended trends and holds winning trades intelligently to amplify your gains.

 Built for the Long Term: Designed not for reckless short-term bursts, but for sustainable profitability that endures.

Maximize Your Results with Recommended Settings

To experience the EA’s full potential, we recommend:

  • Use a Quality Broker: Choose a broker with tight spreads and extended trading hours (no early Friday closures) for optimal performance.

  • Start with Patience: Allow at least 2-3 months for the strategy to execute fully. Consistency beats short-term noise.

  • Trade Responsibly: Follow the provided lot size guidelines. Sustainable growth protects your account from unnecessary risk and aims for lasting profits.

Ideal For Traders Who Value:

  • Simplicity: One input, then let it run.

  • Discipline: A strategy that wins through smart exit logic, not trade volume.

  • Resilience: A system proven to perform whether markets trend or chop.

Ready to transform your trading? Add Thumbs Up EA to your MetaTrader today and deploy a professional, automated edge designed for the patient, disciplined investor.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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