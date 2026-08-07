XAU Sovereign Quantum AI

 XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI
 God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine

XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed by a massive volume anomaly.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

 === WHY XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI? ===

1. MULTI-TIMEFRAME S/R ENGINE:- The EA continuously scans three timeframes (Daily D1, H4, and H1) to identify the strongest Support and Resistance zones in real-time. A trade is only considered when price enters one of these zones.
2. INSTITUTIONAL VOLUME TRIGGER:- Sovereign uses a Volume Spike Reactor to confirm that institutional money is actually present. A trade is ONLY triggered if the current H1 candle's tick volume exceeds the rolling average by a configurable multiplier.
3. SMART GRID RECOVERY ENGINE:- If price moves against you, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled lot multiplier. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.
4. BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:- No more waiting for price to return to your original entry! The EA calculates the volume-weighted average price of all trades and sets a virtual TP for the entire basket. 
5. DYNAMIC AUTO-SCALING (GOD-TIER PRESETS):- Forget manual lot calculations. Select your risk appetite, and the EA automatically scales the lot size based on your current balance.

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 === INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===

1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. XAUUSD or GOLD) on the H1- timeframe.
2. Drag and drop XAU Sovereign Quantum AI- onto the chart.
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown.
4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.

---

 === IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)- on the H1- timeframe.
- Account Type:- Hedging account is strictly required (Netting accounts are not supported by the grid engine).
- Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.
- FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:- If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.
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A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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Thurau Baerbel
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Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Abigail Refiati
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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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