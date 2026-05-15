XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI

God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine



XAU Sovereign Quantum AI is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed by a massive volume anomaly.



Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.



=== WHY XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI? ===



1. MULTI-TIMEFRAME S/R ENGINE:- The EA continuously scans three timeframes (Daily D1, H4, and H1) to identify the strongest Support and Resistance zones in real-time. A trade is only considered when price enters one of these zones.

2. INSTITUTIONAL VOLUME TRIGGER:- Sovereign uses a Volume Spike Reactor to confirm that institutional money is actually present. A trade is ONLY triggered if the current H1 candle's tick volume exceeds the rolling average by a configurable multiplier.

3. SMART GRID RECOVERY ENGINE:- If price moves against you, the EA opens grid levels with a controlled lot multiplier. This drags your average entry closer to market price without dangerous martingale doubling.

4. BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:- No more waiting for price to return to your original entry! The EA calculates the volume-weighted average price of all trades and sets a virtual TP for the entire basket.

5. DYNAMIC AUTO-SCALING (GOD-TIER PRESETS):- Forget manual lot calculations. Select your risk appetite, and the EA automatically scales the lot size based on your current balance.



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=== INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===



1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. XAUUSD or GOLD) on the H1- timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAU Sovereign Quantum AI- onto the chart.

3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown.

4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.

5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.



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=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===



- This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)- on the H1- timeframe.

- Account Type:- Hedging account is strictly required (Netting accounts are not supported by the grid engine).

- Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

- FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:- If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.