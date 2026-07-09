Gold Aimer Pro

Gold Aimer Pro

Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms. 
The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker.

IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Discounted launch price.  The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1599


Trading approach


Gold Aimer Pro analyzes market momentum and trend direction using RSI, ADX, directional movement, ATR and exponential moving averages. A trade is considered only when the required momentum, trend direction, trading session, spread and protection conditions agree. The system includes both BUY and SELL trading logic. Trading activity is concentrated during selected broker-server hours instead of operating continuously throughout the entire day.

Position management


Gold Aimer Pro manages positions as directional baskets. When an existing basket moves against its initial entry, the EA may add another position only after the configured minimum distance has been reached. This distance is calculated using market volatility and a fixed minimum spacing. The EA does not use lot multiplication. Additional positions use the calculated account-based lot size, subject to active lot limits and risk restrictions. 

Protection system


The EA includes several protection layers:

- Automatic account-based lot calculation
- Maximum lot limit
- Maximum basket-position limit
- Volatility-based position spacing
- Basket profit management
- Basket profit trailing
- Equity profit-lock protection
- Emergency peak-equity drawdown protection
- Drawdown recovery mode
- Entry protection during elevated drawdown
- Loss-memory cooldown after a significant loss
- Trend invalidation protection
- Old-position and setup monitoring
- Spread protection
- Manual Pause/Resume control
- Manual Close All Trades control

The protection system is intended to reduce exposure, but it cannot eliminate trading risk or guarantee that losses will not occur.

Recommended configuration


Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommended account type: Hedging
Minimum recommended leverage: 1:100

Preferred leverage: 1:500
Minimum initial deposit: $300.

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation


The EA uses broker-server time for its scheduled trading sessions. Entry times can therefore differ between brokers.

Installation


1. Purchase and install Gold Aimer Pro from the MQL5 Market.
2. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD M15 chart.
3. Attach Gold Aimer Pro to the chart.
4. Enable Algo Trading.
5. Allow the EA to operate continuously.
6. Use a VPS if the trading terminal cannot remain online.

Important risk information


  • Gold trading can be highly volatile. Basket and averaging systems may experience significant floating drawdown during strong directional market movements.

  • Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Use conservative lot sizing. Do not use money that you cannot afford to lose.

  • Historical results and backtests do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions, spreads, execution speed, symbol specifications and broker-server time can materially affect results.

Support


Product support is available through the MQL5 product comments and direct MQL5 messages.
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Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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