Cross Alert MT4

MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator

MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe.

Supported Line Types

Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the following:

Moving Average (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted)

Ichimoku component: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, or Chikou Span

Composite Ichimoku lines: Tenkan+17 (shifted forward 17 candles), Quality Line, or Direction Line

A customizable trend line drawn directly on the price chart

Raw price (Open, High, Low, Close, or Median)

Cloudy Edition: Visual Cloud Layer

The Cloudy Edition renders a shaded cloud between the two selected lines, similar in concept to the Ichimoku Kumo. The cloud color changes based on which line is dominant, providing a visual reference for the current trend direction. A widening cloud indicates growing separation between the lines; a narrowing cloud may precede a crossover.

Multi-Timeframe Configuration

Each line has its own independent timeframe setting. This allows the indicator to monitor line relationships across different timeframes on a single chart. Available timeframes include all standard MT5 periods plus automatic multipliers (Auto 2x through Auto 5x), which map relative to the current chart timeframe.

Example configurations:

Line 1 Line 2 Use Case Tenkan-sen (Current TF) Kijun-sen (H4) Multi-timeframe Ichimoku signal EMA 9 (Current TF) EMA 26 (Daily) Higher-timeframe trend reference Price (Close) EMA 50 (Weekly) Price vs. weekly moving average

Alert Conditions

Cross Alert: triggers when the two lines intersect

Equality Alert: triggers when the two lines reach the same value

Price Cross Alert: triggers when price crosses a selected line

Shift support: candle-level shifts can be applied to either line before detection

Alert delivery options: on-screen popup, sound, email, and push notification to mobile.

Setup

Select Line 1 type (Moving Average, Ichimoku line, Trend Line, or Price) Set period, method, price source, shift, and timeframe for Line 1 Repeat for Line 2 Choose alert conditions and delivery methods

The indicator works on any symbol and any chart timeframe.

Intended Users

Traders who use Ichimoku analysis and want automated detection of crossovers and equilibrium conditions

Traders who monitor higher-timeframe structures on lower-timeframe charts

Traders who follow rule-based strategies requiring specific line intersection alerts

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176973