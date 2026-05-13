Cross Alert MT4

5

MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator

MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe.

Supported Line Types

Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the following:

  • Moving Average (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted)
  • Ichimoku component: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, or Chikou Span
  • Composite Ichimoku lines: Tenkan+17 (shifted forward 17 candles), Quality Line, or Direction Line
  • A customizable trend line drawn directly on the price chart
  • Raw price (Open, High, Low, Close, or Median)

Cloudy Edition: Visual Cloud Layer

The Cloudy Edition renders a shaded cloud between the two selected lines, similar in concept to the Ichimoku Kumo. The cloud color changes based on which line is dominant, providing a visual reference for the current trend direction. A widening cloud indicates growing separation between the lines; a narrowing cloud may precede a crossover.

Multi-Timeframe Configuration

Each line has its own independent timeframe setting. This allows the indicator to monitor line relationships across different timeframes on a single chart. Available timeframes include all standard MT5 periods plus automatic multipliers (Auto 2x through Auto 5x), which map relative to the current chart timeframe.

Example configurations:

Line 1 Line 2 Use Case
Tenkan-sen (Current TF) Kijun-sen (H4) Multi-timeframe Ichimoku signal
EMA 9 (Current TF) EMA 26 (Daily) Higher-timeframe trend reference
Price (Close) EMA 50 (Weekly) Price vs. weekly moving average

Alert Conditions

  • Cross Alert: triggers when the two lines intersect
  • Equality Alert: triggers when the two lines reach the same value
  • Price Cross Alert: triggers when price crosses a selected line
  • Shift support: candle-level shifts can be applied to either line before detection

Alert delivery options: on-screen popup, sound, email, and push notification to mobile.

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 type (Moving Average, Ichimoku line, Trend Line, or Price)
  2. Set period, method, price source, shift, and timeframe for Line 1
  3. Repeat for Line 2
  4. Choose alert conditions and delivery methods

The indicator works on any symbol and any chart timeframe.

Intended Users

  • Traders who use Ichimoku analysis and want automated detection of crossovers and equilibrium conditions
  • Traders who monitor higher-timeframe structures on lower-timeframe charts
  • Traders who follow rule-based strategies requiring specific line intersection alerts

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176973

Отзывы 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:47 
 

it has everything i need and works exactly as expected

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-RD — Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенций MACD (MT4) Обзор MGH-MultiMACD-RD — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенций MACD для MetaTrader 4. Он одновременно отслеживает до 6 таймфреймов на одном графике , обнаруживает как обычные, так и скрытые дивергенции и выдаёт оповещения при подтверждении дивергенции. Индикатор был разработан для устранения трёх распространённых ограничений стандартных инструментов дивергенции MACD: анализ только одного таймфрейма, перерисовка сигна
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:09 
 

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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:47 
 

it has everything i need and works exactly as expected

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:16 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:00
Really appreciate that! Glad it stood out among the others 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:14 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:00
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:59
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the flexibility to combine Ichimoku lines, price, MAs, and multiple timeframes is proving useful, and that the cloud display is making trend direction easy to read. Simplifying the default setup for newcomers is a fair suggestion — I'll keep it in mind 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:35 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:59
Glad to hear that! Simple, clean, and clear entries/exits without added complexity is exactly the goal 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:32 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:59
Thank you so much! Glad it's giving Tenkan/Kijun-style crossover entries that are working well for you 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.20 21:21 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:27
Really appreciate that! Glad it's earned a spot as a must-have for you 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:53 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:26
Great to hear! Glad it's proven user-friendly and delivered solid results across the 15m, 30m, 1H, and 4H timeframes for your Forex pairs. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:08 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:23
Thank you! 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.19 20:23 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:23
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:22
Thank you so much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:43 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:22
Thank you so much for the wonderful feedback! Really glad it's become part of your daily routine and exceeded expectations. Comments like this keep us motivated to keep improving 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:17 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:21
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:49 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:20
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:07 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:20
Thank you so much! Really glad it's delivering what you needed. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:52 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:19
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's supporting more efficient and structured decision-making during your market analysis 🙏
mohammadparsa1365
55
mohammadparsa1365 2026.07.19 10:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:18
Thank you so much for the detailed feedback! Really glad the alerts are timely and reliable, and that it's helping you catch important opportunities without the hassle 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:20 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:17
Thank you! Glad it's giving you great trend signals 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:07 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:16
Thank you very much! Glad you're finding it useful 🙏
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