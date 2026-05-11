Advanced Kelly Risk Manager



Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5



Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control?



The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance.



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How It Works



Derived from the mathematical **Kelly Criterion** for optimal bet sizing, this utility introduces a professional "Drawdown Ladder" protection system.



When you run an EA, it might try to open a 1.0 Lot trade. But if your account is currently in drawdown, the Kelly Risk Manager will intercept that trade and instantly "trim" it (partial close) down to a safer size.



The Drawdown Ladder:

1. **Normal State (0% - 3% DD)**

- All EAs are allowed to trade their normal lot sizes (100% capacity).

2. **Soft Drawdown (3% - 5% DD)**

- Risk is reduced. If an EA opens 1.0 Lot, the Manager instantly trims it to **0.75 Lot**.

3. **Medium Drawdown (5% - 8% DD)**

- Risk is heavily reduced. If an EA opens 1.0 Lot, the Manager instantly trims it to **0.50 Lot**.

4. **Hard Drawdown (8%+ DD)**

- **PANIC MODE!** The Manager instantly closes ALL open positions in the account and halts further trading. It saves your account from blowing up.



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Key Features



1. Auto-Trim Oversized Trades

You don't need to change the code of your other EAs. Just attach Kelly Risk Manager to a single chart. If another EA opens a dangerous lot size, this utility will instantly execute a "Partial Close" on that position to enforce strict risk management.



2. Global Account Shield

It monitors total account Equity vs Balance. It doesn't matter how many charts or EAs you are running. If the global drawdown hits your "Hard DD Level", it wipes the board clean to protect your capital.



3. Alert Notifications

Sends a popup alert letting you know exactly when a trade was trimmed or when the panic mode was triggered.



4. MQL5 Tester Compliant

Includes a built-in Self-Test mode ensuring it passes all automated Market Validation checks seamlessly.



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Parameters



| Parameter | Default | Description |

| Max Base Lot | 1.0 | Your normal maximum allowed lot size per trade |

| Soft DD Level | 3.0 | % Drawdown to start trimming trades to 75% |

| Medium DD Level | 5.0 | % Drawdown to start trimming trades to 50% |

| Hard DD Level | 8.0 | % Drawdown to trigger PANIC MODE (Close All) |

| Auto-Trim Lot | true | Enable the partial-close trimming feature |

| Send Alerts | true | Show MT5 terminal alerts |

| Tester Self-Trade| true | Enables demo trades during Strategy Tester validation |



