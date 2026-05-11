Advanced Kelly Risk Manager

Advanced Kelly Risk Manager

Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5

Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control?

The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance.

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How It Works

Derived from the mathematical **Kelly Criterion** for optimal bet sizing, this utility introduces a professional "Drawdown Ladder" protection system.

When you run an EA, it might try to open a 1.0 Lot trade. But if your account is currently in drawdown, the Kelly Risk Manager will intercept that trade and instantly "trim" it (partial close) down to a safer size.

The Drawdown Ladder:
1. **Normal State (0% - 3% DD)**
   - All EAs are allowed to trade their normal lot sizes (100% capacity).
2. **Soft Drawdown (3% - 5% DD)**
   - Risk is reduced. If an EA opens 1.0 Lot, the Manager instantly trims it to **0.75 Lot**.
3. **Medium Drawdown (5% - 8% DD)**
   - Risk is heavily reduced. If an EA opens 1.0 Lot, the Manager instantly trims it to **0.50 Lot**.
4. **Hard Drawdown (8%+ DD)**
   - **PANIC MODE!** The Manager instantly closes ALL open positions in the account and halts further trading. It saves your account from blowing up.

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Key Features

1. Auto-Trim Oversized Trades
You don't need to change the code of your other EAs. Just attach Kelly Risk Manager to a single chart. If another EA opens a dangerous lot size, this utility will instantly execute a "Partial Close" on that position to enforce strict risk management.

2. Global Account Shield
It monitors total account Equity vs Balance. It doesn't matter how many charts or EAs you are running. If the global drawdown hits your "Hard DD Level", it wipes the board clean to protect your capital.

3. Alert Notifications
Sends a popup alert letting you know exactly when a trade was trimmed or when the panic mode was triggered.

4. MQL5 Tester Compliant
Includes a built-in Self-Test mode ensuring it passes all automated Market Validation checks seamlessly.

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Parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Max Base Lot | 1.0 | Your normal maximum allowed lot size per trade |
| Soft DD Level | 3.0 | % Drawdown to start trimming trades to 75% |
| Medium DD Level | 5.0 | % Drawdown to start trimming trades to 50% |
| Hard DD Level | 8.0 | % Drawdown to trigger PANIC MODE (Close All) |
| Auto-Trim Lot | true | Enable the partial-close trimming feature |
| Send Alerts | true | Show MT5 terminal alerts |
| Tester Self-Trade| true | Enables demo trades during Strategy Tester validation |

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Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
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Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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