Nitro Trader
- Indicators
-
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 5 May 2025
- Activations: 10
The NitroTrade indicator is a good assistant for traders who work based on trend strategies. The indicator works based on multiple moving average indicators as well as a proprietary strategy. The NitroTrade indicator is easy to use. To open Buy is it necessary to wait for an upward arrow, to open Sell - downward arrow. The indicator also gives information on the values of multiple indicators at the top right corner, and gives a hint in the form of a text (BUY, SELL) if a signal appears.
The indicator does not repaint its values. If a signal appears, it will remain regardless of the market situation.
Input parameters
- trix_period - period of the trix indicator
- ma_period - period of the ma indicator
- mom_period - period of the momentum indicator
- global_period - period for the arrows to appear
- EnableAlerts - send alert when a signal appears
- EmailAlert - send email when a signal appears
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