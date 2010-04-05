ClearArrows MT5

For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal.





The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algorithm, thanks to which it performs its work most efficiently.





The indicator gives 2 types of signals - confirmed and not confirmed. A confirmed signal is a big arrow in white - a signal that goes in accordance with the global trend, not confirmed - a small arrow - a signal that goes against the global trend. Each user can choose for themselves a trading mode - use all indicator signals or only those that go in accordance with the global trend.





This indicator does not redraw, it gives signals on the current bar. If the arrow appeared, then it will not disappear anywhere, regardless of the development of the market situation.



