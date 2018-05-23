Analytic Trade

The Analytic Trade indicator is a complete trading system. It consists of 4 parts:

The first part is the arrows showing the most optimal points for opening and closing orders. The up arrow is a buy signal, the down arrow is a sell one.

The second part is the information panel in the upper right corner. The current price is shown in a larger font, above it are: the daily High, distance from the current price to the daily High, and the difference between the High and Low (in points). Below it are: the daily Low, the distance to the Low, the average daily price range, the time until the next candle, spread and the distance to the daily Open.

The third part is the values of the CCI and Bollinger Bands indicators, as well as the direction of the trend (TR) and the current candle (CC) for six periods of the given currency pair (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4). The blue color corresponds to the ascending trend, yellow color corresponds to the descending trend.

The fourth part shows the direction and strength of the trend.

The indicator does not redraw its values.


Parameters

  • Period - indicator period
  • EnableAlerts - use audio alerts when a signal appears
  • Show_Panel - show the information panel
  • MobileAlert - send notifications to the mobile terminal when a signal appears
  • EmailAlert - send notifications to email when a signal appears
Recommended products
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
Indicators
This is a Price Action/momentum based strategy know as the 3Bar_Play and it is based on the 3Bar candlestick pattern formation. Additional indicators are added for filter and confirmations prior to popping up buy/sell signal arrows. It can be traded either in an uptrend, downtrend or sideways market.  Indicators added include: Stochastic - Momentum Fish - Trend ATR - Volatility which also clearly defines Stop-Loss placement at base of signal arrow (using the ATR Stop-loss method). Risk to Reward
Trend Entry Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Developed methods for trading collected in one indicator. In the form of arrows, it defines entries in the direction of the trend. It has 2 types of arrows - trend and signal guides, informing about the potential movement in the direction of the trend. Works without redrawing, ready for use on all symbols/tools. The most suitable time frames to use are M15, M30, H1, H4. How to use The indicator finds the direction of the trend in the form of a signal arrow, a graphic rectangle stretches along
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Orions Bands Suocera
Umberto Boria
Indicators
The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately. The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX for the trend. Indicator not recommended for newbies. Only the human judgment of these parameters, combined with the entr
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
RSI Divergence Pulse MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard FULL DESCRIPTION RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators. - COLOR-CODED RSI LINE    The RSI line
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Description:  User_Manual The EZT Trend indicator will show you the trend, the pullback and the entry opportunities. Optional filtering and all type of alerts are available. E-mail and push notification alerts are added. We are also developing an EA based on this indicator, which will be available soon. It is a multi-functional indicator consisting of two color histograms and a line. It is a visual representation of a trend direction and strength, also you will find divergence many times, eithe
Stop Grabber Pattern MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Professional Trade Arrow  Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better signal.) We recommend a trend indicator -    Trend Arrow Super
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
DTFX Algo Zones for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
DTFX Algo Zones are auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements based on market structure shifts. These retracement levels are intended to be used as support and resistance levels to look for price to bounce off of to confirm direction.   USAGE Figure 1 Due to the retracement levels only being generated from identified market structure shifts, the retracements are confined to only draw from areas considered more important due to the technical Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHo
BinaryIndi
Andrey Kravchenko
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator for binary options. It does not redraw, arrows do not disappear. The indicator implements an optional tester for visual monitoring of the number of signal and win rate. Does not require adjustment or fitting. Works on all pairs and gold. The signal appears at the close of a candle. Entry is made on the next bar. Optional alert. For trading with robots, there is a setting for the number of bars in history. If 0, the entire history is used. The EA operation time: 24/5 Wo
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Indicators
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
FiboPlusTrend
Sergey Malysh
4.5 (2)
Indicators
A ready-made trading system based on automatic construction and maintenance of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling on any instrument (symbol) and on any period of the chart. Determination of trend direction (14 indicators). The display of the trend strength and the values of the indicators that make up the direction of the trend. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels. Choosing a variant for calculating Fibonacci levels (six different methods). Alert system
SFO Trend Racer
Tevin Marshall
5 (1)
Indicators
SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of " Simple Forex Options ", Tevin Marshall . It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this ind
FlatOut movings indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
FlatOut Movings Robot: Absolute control of the flat. Confident navigation in the trend. Indicator strategies based on moving averages have one main nightmare. As soon as the market changes phase, your deposit begins to melt. Classic moving averages generate dozens of false crossovers in a flat. Standard filters are ruthlessly lagging. You sit up at night stressed at the terminal, entering at the very end of the movement. This software was created to solve a specific problem. The robot continuou
ADR AWR and AMR lines
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Indicators
ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator - Professional Range Boundary Display Advanced Multi-Timeframe Range Analysis Tool for Professional Traders Overview The ADR/AWR/AMR Lines Indicator is a sophisticated visual analysis tool that displays dynamic range boundaries across multiple timeframes on your chart. This professional-grade indicator calculates and projects Average Daily Range (ADR), Average Weekly Range (AWR), and Average Monthly Range (AMR) boundaries, providing traders with precise entry/exit l
Accumulated Rsi
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Introducing the Accumulated RSI,  your ultimate tool for precise trend identification and momentum analysis in the world of Forex and financial markets. This cutting-edge MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator, designed for traders seeking unparalleled insight and accuracy, empowers you to make well-informed trading decisions like never before. Features Accurate Trend Detection: The Accumulated RSI utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in an innovative way to pinpoint the prevailing market trends wit
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
In the fast-paced world of financial markets, every second counts, and every decision can make or break a trade. Enter the Binary Hacker Indicator – a groundbreaking tool that is set to transform the way traders analyze price movements, one minute at a time. Unveiling Precision in Trading: The Binary Hacker Indicator is not your ordinary trading tool. It functions as a real-time analyzer, dissecting each minute on the chart to provide traders with invaluable insights. Unlike traditional indicato
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Target Trend V2
Marco Tedesco
Indicators
Intuitive Trading on Higher Time Frames Streamline your trading strategy with the Target Trend V2 Indicator. Specifically designed for use on higher time frames, this tool specializes in immediately identifying the underlying market trend, allowing you to make decisions with absolute clarity. Our core philosophy emphasizes consistency and discipline : simply follow the signal to capture the directional move and achieve your daily profit target, often closing the trade after the action of just a
Real Trade
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Real Trade trades on time frames under 1 hour.  Trade in uptrends and downtrend directions.  Trade with the higher time trend directions and trade the first candle.  Use the opposite to exit or use ratio to exit 1:1 or higher along with trailing stops.  Trade Real Trends during active hours and with higher trend direction for the best results.  Load indicator in tester to study the results and potential.  Use the scalping arrows trading with the trend or use the Fib targets or both.  Recommend f
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
It's a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for our indicator - ACB Breakout Arrows . With default settings, it scans for the buy/sell signals on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently .  Features It can scan 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a single click.  Easy drag n drop anywhere on the chart. Real-time alerts with popup, sound, push-notifications and email alerts.  Input Parameter
Non Repaint Arrow indicator and EA
Hakan Gule
Indicators
My indicator is 1000%, it never repaints, it works in every time period, there is only 1 variable, it sends notifications to your phone even if you are on vacation instead of at work, in a meeting, and there is also a robot version of this indicator With a single indicator you can get rid of indicator garbage It is especially suitable for scalping in the m1 and m5 time frames on the gold chart, and you can see long trends in the h1 time frame.
Stronger Trend
Harun Celik
Indicators
Stronger Trend is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
More from author
ExactArrows
Pavel Krysanov
3.71 (7)
Indicators
The main aim of this indicator lies in determining entry and exit points, that is why the ExactArrow indicator does not draw nothing but arrows which show entry and exit points. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do. The indicator is ve
Nitro Trader
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The NitroTrade indicator is a good assistant for traders who work based on trend strategies. The indicator works based on multiple moving average indicators as well as a proprietary strategy. The NitroTrade indicator is easy to use. To open Buy is it necessary to wait for an upward arrow, to open Sell - downward arrow. The indicator also gives information on the values of multiple indicators at the top right corner, and gives a hint in the form of a text (BUY, SELL) if a signal appears. The indi
SmartSignal
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct identification of the market entry and exit points. The more correctly they are selected, the more profitable the trading. The SmartArrows indicator does not display any excessive information that may distract or confuse the trader, but only the mot important things. The indicator is very simple to use. When a down arrow appears, open a SELL trade, with an up arrow open BUY. Despite its seeming simplicity, the SmartArrows indicator con
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
RightTrend
Pavel Krysanov
5 (3)
Indicators
The RightTrend indicator shows the direction of trend and reversal points (market entry and exit points). It is very easy to use: open BUY deal when the up arrow appears and open SELL deal when the down arrow appears. The indicator generates accurate and timely signals for entering and exiting the market, which appear on the current candle while it is forming. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complex analytic algorithms which determine trend reversal points. Inputs stren
CorrectTrend
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to help traders in determining the market entry and exit points. It is very easy to use: open s BUY deal when the up arrow appears and open s SELL deal when the down arrow appears. The indicator is based on the basic indicators (MA, MACD, RSI) as well as original algorithms. The indicator does not redraw, arrows appear when a new candle opens. Input Parameters: strength - indicator period EnableAlerts - enable/disable alerts EmailAlert - send notifications to email wh
TraderHelp
Pavel Krysanov
5 (3)
Indicators
The main goal of the indicator is to determine the most optimal points of entry and exit from a trade. The indicator consists of three parts. The first one is arrows displaying the most efficient market entry/exit points. The up arrow is a buy signal, the down arrow is a sell one. The indicator contains an analytical analysis algorithm that includes a set of standard indicator readings, as well as a custom algorithm. The second part is data in the upper right corner (works on М1-D1 timeframes) o
Smart Help
Pavel Krysanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The 'Smart Help' indicator is an excellent assistant for beginners and experienced traders. It consists of 3 parts: The first part provides entry and exit signals in the form of arrows. The up arrow is a signal of an uptrend, the down arrow indicates a downward trend. The second part shows the direction and strength of the current trend. The third part provides information on the currency pair state. The current price is indicated at the top. Below it are: the daily Low and High, the point dista
UpDownSignal
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The UpDownSignals indicator is designed to identify entry and exit points for a deal. Using it is very simple: when an up arrow appears, open a BUY deal, when a down arrow appears, open a SELL deal. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals for entry and exit, appearing on the current candle between the time the candle opens and closes. The indicator works on the basis of MACD, candlestick patterns and proprietary algorithms. Indicator inputs: period - indicator period enableAlerts - Ena
Analytic System
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Analytic System - это полноценная торговая система. Он состоит из 2 частей: Первая - это стрелочки, показывающие наиболее оптимальные точки открытия и закрытия сделок. Стрелка вверх - сигнал на покупку,стрелка вниз - на продажу. Индикатор использует сложные аналитические алгоритмы, при помощи которых система определяет моменты входов и выходов. Вторая - это информационная панель в правом верхнем углу. Крупным шрифтом обозначена цена, справа от неё показано текущее направление тренда (в
DriverFx
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Данный индикатор рисует на графике стрелки, которые являются сигнала на вход и выход из сделки, а также в качестве фильтра индикатор окрашивает каждую свечу в синий и красный цвет. Дополнительно ко всему в левом верхнем окне показывается сила тренда и его направление по основным парам. У индикатора новая логика, которая существенно отличает его от множества аналогов. Он дает ранние сигналы на вход и на выход, свои значения не перерисовывает — то есть, если индикатор дал сигнал на вход в сделку,
Trading Strategy
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Trading Strategy призван помочь трейдерам в поиске оптимальных входов в сделку и выходов из неё. В его основе лежат показания технических индикаторов (MA, RSI, ATR и др.), а также авторский алгоритм, связывающий их сигналы в единое целое. Индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку и продажу в виде стрелочек: стрелочка вверх — сигнал на покупку, вниз — на продажу.   В правом верхнем углу показаны сигналы индикатора на 6 таймфреймах (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) данной валютной пары.  Индикатор сво
Trend Predictor
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to identify trend reversal points. Its main difference from others is that it does not use moving indicators such as MA and built on its basis, namely, it does not show a trend reversal after the fact of a reversal, but tries to predict a trend reversal even BEFORE the reversal begins. The indicator is based on many different author's developments that allow you to minimize the number of false signals. The Trend Predictor indicator will be a very good helper in your
SmartStrategy
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The Smart Strategy Indicator is a trading system that allows you to analyze the market in terms of several aspects of technical analysis. The first of them is a price channel, which is built automatically and allows the trader to see the main direction of price movement. It also makes it possible to analyze the market using a channel strategy (breakout and rebound from channel lines). Block 2 is the SAR system, which gives general information about the micro-movements in the market and this is
TrendCheck
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The indicator has a new logic, which significantly distinguishes it from many analogues. It gives early entry and exit signals, does not redraw its values - that is, if the indicator gave a signal to enter a trade, then this signal will not disappear and will not move - it will remain where it appeared, and it also gives signals to opening a candle, which gives the trader a significant advantage in trading. The indicator is very easy to use. When a red line appears under the candles, you need
ExactArrows for MT5
Pavel Krysanov
3 (3)
Indicators
The main objective of this indicator is to determine entry and exit points, that is why ExactArrow draws nothing but arrows showing entry and exit points. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do. The indicator is very easy to use. Open Bu
SmartArrows
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct identification of the market entry and exit points. The more correctly they are selected, the more profitable the trading. The SmartArrows indicator does not display any excessive information that may distract or confuse the trader, but only the mot important things. The indicator is very simple to use. When a down arrow appears, open a SELL trade, with an up arrow open BUY. Despite its seeming simplicity, the SmartArrows indicator con
TrendStar
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to help traders find the market entry and exit points. The indicator generates signals in the form of arrows, which is a simple and intuitive for use in trading. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. Its operation is based on moving averages, RSI, candlestick patterns, as well as certain original developments. Open a Buy position when an upward arrow appears, and a Sell position w
ClearArrows MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal. The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algori
TraderHelp For MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Основная цель индикатора заключается в определении наиболее оптимальных точек входа в сделку и выхода из нее. Индикатор состоит из трех частей. Первая – это стрелки, показывающие оптимальные точки входа в сделку и выхода из нее. Стрелка вверх – сигнал на покупку, стрелка вниз – на продажу. В индикаторе заложен алгоритм аналитического анализа, который включает в себя множество показаний стандартных индикаторов, а также авторский алгоритм. Вторая часть – это информация в правом верхнем углу (работ
AnalyticTrade
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Analytic Trade - это полноценная торговая система. Он состоит из 4 частей: Первая - это стрелочки, показывающие наиболее оптимальные точки открытия и закрытия ордеров. Стрелка вверх - сигнал на покупку, вниз - на продажу. Вторая - это информационная панель в правом верхнем углу. Крупным шрифтом обозначена текущая цена, над ней показаны: максимум дня, расстояние от текущей цены до него и разность максимума и минимума (в пунктах). Под ней расположены: минимум дня, расстояние до минимума,
Trading Strategy for MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Trading Strategy призван помочь трейдерам в поиске оптимальных входов в сделку и выходов из неё. В его основе лежат показания технических индикаторов (MA, RSI, ATR и др.), а также авторский алгоритм, связывающий их сигналы в единое целое. Индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку и продажу в виде стрелочек: стрелочка вверх — сигнал на покупку, вниз — на продажу. В правом верхнем углу показаны сигналы индикатора на 6 таймфреймах (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) данной валютной пары. Индикатор свои з
SignalArrow
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The main objective of this indicator is to determine entry and exit points, that is why ExactArrow draws nothing but arrows showing entry and exit points. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do. The indicator is very easy to use. Open Bu
Smart Help For MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Smart Help является отличным помощником как для начинающего трейдера, так и для опытного. Он состоит из 3 частей: Первая - это сигналы на вход в сделки и выход из них в виде стрелочек. Стрелка вверх сигнализирует о восходящем тренде, стрелка вниз - о нисходящем. Вторая показывает направление текущего тренда и его силу. Третья - это информация о состоянии валютной пары. Наверху указана текущая цена. Под ней: максимум и минимум дня, расстояние между ними (в пунктах), средний дневной разм
Filter:
alexkr00
247
alexkr00 2023.05.01 11:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Den_Warren
24
Den_Warren 2020.07.07 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dima.i76
30
Dima.i76 2018.06.21 20:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IvanKo8
34
IvanKo8 2018.05.25 17:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review