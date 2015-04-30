ExactArrows

3.71

The main aim of this indicator lies in determining entry and exit points, that is why the ExactArrow indicator does not draw nothing but arrows which show entry and exit points.

In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points.

The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do.

The indicator is very easy to use. Open Buy trade when you see an up arrow. Open Sell trade when you see a down arrow.

Indicator input parameters:

  • enableAlerts - enable/disable indicators
  • period - indicator period

The indicator does not repaint its values. Arrows always stay where they have appeared.

Reviews 21
EFG12
19
EFG12 2021.04.30 18:23 
 

Индикатор дает хорошие сигналы, спасибо за помощь в установке

Evgeniy Vizhevitov
219
Evgeniy Vizhevitov 2020.08.17 20:40 
 

Показатели индикатора качественные! При добавлении к индикатору фильтра для работы по тренду позволяет брать большое количество пунктов прибыли!!!

Mohammad Rajaur Rahman
349
Mohammad Rajaur Rahman 2018.11.28 21:02 
 

I am totally impressed with this indicator. using it on live account. Made around 50 pips in the first day.. 10 star from me and thanks to author.

