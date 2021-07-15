This indicator is designed to identify trend reversal points. Its main difference from others is that it does not use moving indicators such as MA and built on its basis, namely, it does not show a trend reversal after the fact of a reversal, but tries to predict a trend reversal even BEFORE the reversal begins. The indicator is based on many different author's developments that allow you to minimize the number of false signals.





The Trend Predictor indicator will be a very good helper in your work, as it will warn you that a trend reversal is possible and you should pay attention to the chart.

Consists of two parts, the most confirmed signals are shown by the large arrows, less confirmed by small arrows (can be disabled in the settings).





The indicator does not redraw its values; it gives a signal when a candle is opened.





Indicator input parameters:

filter - Parameter for filtering the indicator to cut off false signals

showExtraSignals - Enable or disable extra. signals in the form of small arrows

enableAlerts - Enable / disable Alerts when an signal occurs

EmailAlert - Enable / Disable Email Notifications

MobileAlert - Enable / Disable Push Notifications