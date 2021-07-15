Trend Predictor

This indicator is designed to identify trend reversal points. Its main difference from others is that it does not use moving indicators such as MA and built on its basis, namely, it does not show a trend reversal after the fact of a reversal, but tries to predict a trend reversal even BEFORE the reversal begins. The indicator is based on many different author's developments that allow you to minimize the number of false signals.

The Trend Predictor indicator will be a very good helper in your work, as it will warn you that a trend reversal is possible and you should pay attention to the chart.
Consists of two parts, the most confirmed signals are shown by the large arrows, less confirmed by small arrows (can be disabled in the settings).

The indicator does not redraw its values; it gives a signal when a candle is opened.

Indicator input parameters:
filter - Parameter for filtering the indicator to cut off false signals
showExtraSignals - Enable or disable extra. signals in the form of small arrows
enableAlerts - Enable / disable Alerts when an signal occurs
EmailAlert - Enable / Disable Email Notifications
MobileAlert - Enable / Disable Push Notifications
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ExactArrows
Pavel Krysanov
3.71 (7)
Indicators
The main aim of this indicator lies in determining entry and exit points, that is why the ExactArrow indicator does not draw nothing but arrows which show entry and exit points. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do. The indicator is ve
Nitro Trader
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The NitroTrade indicator is a good assistant for traders who work based on trend strategies. The indicator works based on multiple moving average indicators as well as a proprietary strategy. The NitroTrade indicator is easy to use. To open Buy is it necessary to wait for an upward arrow, to open Sell - downward arrow. The indicator also gives information on the values of multiple indicators at the top right corner, and gives a hint in the form of a text (BUY, SELL) if a signal appears. The indi
SmartSignal
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct identification of the market entry and exit points. The more correctly they are selected, the more profitable the trading. The SmartArrows indicator does not display any excessive information that may distract or confuse the trader, but only the mot important things. The indicator is very simple to use. When a down arrow appears, open a SELL trade, with an up arrow open BUY. Despite its seeming simplicity, the SmartArrows indicator con
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
RightTrend
Pavel Krysanov
5 (3)
Indicators
The RightTrend indicator shows the direction of trend and reversal points (market entry and exit points). It is very easy to use: open BUY deal when the up arrow appears and open SELL deal when the down arrow appears. The indicator generates accurate and timely signals for entering and exiting the market, which appear on the current candle while it is forming. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complex analytic algorithms which determine trend reversal points. Inputs stren
CorrectTrend
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to help traders in determining the market entry and exit points. It is very easy to use: open s BUY deal when the up arrow appears and open s SELL deal when the down arrow appears. The indicator is based on the basic indicators (MA, MACD, RSI) as well as original algorithms. The indicator does not redraw, arrows appear when a new candle opens. Input Parameters: strength - indicator period EnableAlerts - enable/disable alerts EmailAlert - send notifications to email wh
TraderHelp
Pavel Krysanov
5 (3)
Indicators
The main goal of the indicator is to determine the most optimal points of entry and exit from a trade. The indicator consists of three parts. The first one is arrows displaying the most efficient market entry/exit points. The up arrow is a buy signal, the down arrow is a sell one. The indicator contains an analytical analysis algorithm that includes a set of standard indicator readings, as well as a custom algorithm. The second part is data in the upper right corner (works on М1-D1 timeframes) o
Analytic Trade
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The Analytic Trade indicator is a complete trading system. It consists of 4 parts: The first part is the arrows showing the most optimal points for opening and closing orders. The up arrow is a buy signal, the down arrow is a sell one. The second part is the information panel in the upper right corner. The current price is shown in a larger font, above it are: the daily High, distance from the current price to the daily High, and the difference between the High and Low (in points). Below it are:
Smart Help
Pavel Krysanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The 'Smart Help' indicator is an excellent assistant for beginners and experienced traders. It consists of 3 parts: The first part provides entry and exit signals in the form of arrows. The up arrow is a signal of an uptrend, the down arrow indicates a downward trend. The second part shows the direction and strength of the current trend. The third part provides information on the currency pair state. The current price is indicated at the top. Below it are: the daily Low and High, the point dista
UpDownSignal
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The UpDownSignals indicator is designed to identify entry and exit points for a deal. Using it is very simple: when an up arrow appears, open a BUY deal, when a down arrow appears, open a SELL deal. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals for entry and exit, appearing on the current candle between the time the candle opens and closes. The indicator works on the basis of MACD, candlestick patterns and proprietary algorithms. Indicator inputs: period - indicator period enableAlerts - Ena
Analytic System
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Analytic System - это полноценная торговая система. Он состоит из 2 частей: Первая - это стрелочки, показывающие наиболее оптимальные точки открытия и закрытия сделок. Стрелка вверх - сигнал на покупку,стрелка вниз - на продажу. Индикатор использует сложные аналитические алгоритмы, при помощи которых система определяет моменты входов и выходов. Вторая - это информационная панель в правом верхнем углу. Крупным шрифтом обозначена цена, справа от неё показано текущее направление тренда (в
DriverFx
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Данный индикатор рисует на графике стрелки, которые являются сигнала на вход и выход из сделки, а также в качестве фильтра индикатор окрашивает каждую свечу в синий и красный цвет. Дополнительно ко всему в левом верхнем окне показывается сила тренда и его направление по основным парам. У индикатора новая логика, которая существенно отличает его от множества аналогов. Он дает ранние сигналы на вход и на выход, свои значения не перерисовывает — то есть, если индикатор дал сигнал на вход в сделку,
Trading Strategy
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Trading Strategy призван помочь трейдерам в поиске оптимальных входов в сделку и выходов из неё. В его основе лежат показания технических индикаторов (MA, RSI, ATR и др.), а также авторский алгоритм, связывающий их сигналы в единое целое. Индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку и продажу в виде стрелочек: стрелочка вверх — сигнал на покупку, вниз — на продажу.   В правом верхнем углу показаны сигналы индикатора на 6 таймфреймах (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) данной валютной пары.  Индикатор сво
SmartStrategy
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The Smart Strategy Indicator is a trading system that allows you to analyze the market in terms of several aspects of technical analysis. The first of them is a price channel, which is built automatically and allows the trader to see the main direction of price movement. It also makes it possible to analyze the market using a channel strategy (breakout and rebound from channel lines). Block 2 is the SAR system, which gives general information about the micro-movements in the market and this is
TrendCheck
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The indicator has a new logic, which significantly distinguishes it from many analogues. It gives early entry and exit signals, does not redraw its values - that is, if the indicator gave a signal to enter a trade, then this signal will not disappear and will not move - it will remain where it appeared, and it also gives signals to opening a candle, which gives the trader a significant advantage in trading. The indicator is very easy to use. When a red line appears under the candles, you need
ExactArrows for MT5
Pavel Krysanov
3 (3)
Indicators
The main objective of this indicator is to determine entry and exit points, that is why ExactArrow draws nothing but arrows showing entry and exit points. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do. The indicator is very easy to use. Open Bu
SmartArrows
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct identification of the market entry and exit points. The more correctly they are selected, the more profitable the trading. The SmartArrows indicator does not display any excessive information that may distract or confuse the trader, but only the mot important things. The indicator is very simple to use. When a down arrow appears, open a SELL trade, with an up arrow open BUY. Despite its seeming simplicity, the SmartArrows indicator con
TrendStar
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
This indicator is designed to help traders find the market entry and exit points. The indicator generates signals in the form of arrows, which is a simple and intuitive for use in trading. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. Its operation is based on moving averages, RSI, candlestick patterns, as well as certain original developments. Open a Buy position when an upward arrow appears, and a Sell position w
ClearArrows MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal. The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algori
TraderHelp For MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Основная цель индикатора заключается в определении наиболее оптимальных точек входа в сделку и выхода из нее. Индикатор состоит из трех частей. Первая – это стрелки, показывающие оптимальные точки входа в сделку и выхода из нее. Стрелка вверх – сигнал на покупку, стрелка вниз – на продажу. В индикаторе заложен алгоритм аналитического анализа, который включает в себя множество показаний стандартных индикаторов, а также авторский алгоритм. Вторая часть – это информация в правом верхнем углу (работ
AnalyticTrade
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Analytic Trade - это полноценная торговая система. Он состоит из 4 частей: Первая - это стрелочки, показывающие наиболее оптимальные точки открытия и закрытия ордеров. Стрелка вверх - сигнал на покупку, вниз - на продажу. Вторая - это информационная панель в правом верхнем углу. Крупным шрифтом обозначена текущая цена, над ней показаны: максимум дня, расстояние от текущей цены до него и разность максимума и минимума (в пунктах). Под ней расположены: минимум дня, расстояние до минимума,
Trading Strategy for MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Trading Strategy призван помочь трейдерам в поиске оптимальных входов в сделку и выходов из неё. В его основе лежат показания технических индикаторов (MA, RSI, ATR и др.), а также авторский алгоритм, связывающий их сигналы в единое целое. Индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку и продажу в виде стрелочек: стрелочка вверх — сигнал на покупку, вниз — на продажу. В правом верхнем углу показаны сигналы индикатора на 6 таймфреймах (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) данной валютной пары. Индикатор свои з
SignalArrow
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
The main objective of this indicator is to determine entry and exit points, that is why ExactArrow draws nothing but arrows showing entry and exit points. In spite of apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complicated analytic algorithms which determine entry and exit points. The indicator generates exact and timely entry and exit signals which appear on the current candle. The indicator generates an average of 1-2 candles before its analogues do. The indicator is very easy to use. Open Bu
Smart Help For MT5
Pavel Krysanov
Indicators
Индикатор Smart Help является отличным помощником как для начинающего трейдера, так и для опытного. Он состоит из 3 частей: Первая - это сигналы на вход в сделки и выход из них в виде стрелочек. Стрелка вверх сигнализирует о восходящем тренде, стрелка вниз - о нисходящем. Вторая показывает направление текущего тренда и его силу. Третья - это информация о состоянии валютной пары. Наверху указана текущая цена. Под ней: максимум и минимум дня, расстояние между ними (в пунктах), средний дневной разм
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