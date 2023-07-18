TrendCheck

The indicator has a new logic, which significantly distinguishes it from many analogues. It gives early entry and exit signals, does not redraw its values - that is, if the indicator gave a signal to enter a trade, then this signal will not disappear and will not move - it will remain where it appeared, and it also gives signals to opening a candle, which gives the trader a significant advantage in trading.





The indicator is very easy to use. When a red line appears under the candles, you need to open a SELL deal, and when a blue candle appears, you need to open a BUY deal.





An informer is displayed in the upper right corner of the indicator, which shows the direction of the trend on all timeframes of the selected pair, as well as the current signal and its strength.





Indicator parameters:





period- indicator period

EnableAlerts - the presence of a sound signal

EmailAlert - send an email message when a signal occurs

MobileAlert - send a mobile message when there is a signal

ShowInformation - whether to display information about the direction of the trend and its strength in the upper left corner